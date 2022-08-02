Washington tribe's work reintroducing wildlife may serve as model for other tribes

Read on www.nhonews.com
Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren advance in Navajo presidential race
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Voters on the country’s largest Native American reservation have advanced incumbent Jonathan Nez and Buu Nygren to the general election for the Navajo Nation presidency in November. Voters narrowed the list of 15 presidential hopefuls to two on Tuesday during the primary election. Nez...
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Wilhoit Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Thursday, August 4th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at the Calvary Chapel. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
Zap! Thousands of lightning flashes hit Arizona during monsoon storm. Here's a map of where they hit
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon storms rocked the state early Thursday morning with heavy downpours, gusty winds and power outages across the Valley. The National Weather Service said Arizona saw nearly 20,000 lightning flashes between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday morning. More than 8,500 SRP customers and over 6,000...
theprescotttimes.com
Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp
Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp. A group of concerned citizens is mounting a petition drive against the development of a transient housing development, aka “Man Camp” in the town of Kirkland. On Saturday, August 6th 10 am to 1 pm, volunteers with the No Man Camp Community Campaign (NMCCC) will be at the corner of Iron Springs Rd. and Kirkland Hillside Rd to collect signatures and rally support for their opposition.
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
knau.org
Ducey declares second state of emergency in Coconino County after continued flooding
Governor Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in Coconino County following recent flooding. Multiple communities in and near Flagstaff have been impacted since heavy monsoon rains began last month. The declaration makes $200,000 available from the state’s general fund for emergency response and recovery costs. It comes after...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona State Troopers Seize 26.5 Pounds of Fentanyl Bound For Denver
Last week, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck on eastbound Interstate 40, at milepost 203, east of Flagstaff. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity. A subsequent search of the truck led to the discovery of approximately 24 pounds of fentanyl pills and 2.5 pounds of compressed fentanyl powder.
Colorado Daily
Boulder County affidavit: Suspects in Flagstaff homicide robbed and shot victim for money and drugs
The New Mexico woman found dead off Flagstaff Road was reportedly shot by friends for the money and drugs she had in her car, but the shooter is claiming is he was acting in self defense. Alexis Baca, 25, was found dead July 24 and four people have since been...
theprescotttimes.com
Congratulations Lieutenant Nancy Roberts of PVPD
Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer has announced the promotion of Sgt. Nancy Roberts to the rank of Lieutenant, effective July 17. Roberts, an Arizona native who grew up in Mayer, began her career with PVPD in January 2006. She attended the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy in January 2006. A year later she achieved the Rookie of the Year award.During her 16 ½ year tenure with the department, Roberts has served as a patrol officer, lead patrol officer and sergeant, general instructor subject matter expert, SWAT negotiator and negotiations sergeant, crime prevention officer, field training officer, and Honor Guard member for 12 years.
lakepowelllife.com
Sheriff’s Deputy Assigned to Tuba City District
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Tuba City Deputy Arnold Maryboy. Tuba City, AZ – Sheriff Jim Driscoll is pleased to announce CCSO will once again have a resident deputy assigned to the Tuba City District. This position has been vacant since the retirement of Deputy Robert James several years ago.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Aug 4 thru Aug 8
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. More rain is in the forecast! Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
AZFamily
Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
L.A. Weekly
3 Killed in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Williams, AZ]
Multi-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 40 Killed Three People. The crash happened on the afternoon of July 26th along eastbound I-40 at milepost 153, per initial reports. According to Williams Authorities, the events that led up to the collision are currently unknown, though the accident involved a passenger car and two semi-trucks.
