Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Clowns Candace Cameron Bure on TikTok

Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Daisy Dukes After Apologizing To JoJo Siwa: Photos
Channeling 'Clueless'! Candace Cameron Bure wore a yellow plaid sweater over daisy dukes as she stepped out on July 27 after apologizing to JoJo Siwa.
Hilary Duff’s Husband Has Harsh Words For Candace Cameron Bure Following JoJo Scandal
Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, has some words for Cadance Cameron Bure following the chaos that erupted after JoJo Siwa called her the rudest celebrity she’s ever met. However, his words actually have nothing to do with the scandal in the grand scheme of things, but actually a video Bure posted to TikTok on the 4th of July, showing her dancing to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA.” Additionally, the actress is decked out in patriotic attire.
11 Times Candace Cameron Bure Was Super Controversial Or Got Into Drama With Other Celebs
I never knew she commented on Kristen Bell's Instagram...
Who Is Candace Cameron Bure Friends With? Meet Her Inner Circle of Celebrity Pals and Old Friends
Keeping her friends close! Candace Cameron Bure has made a habit of staying connected to her Full House costars over the years. “The Full House group chat is, like, it’s the OGs: John [Stamos], Bob [Saget], Dave [Coulier],” Bure, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021, eight months before Saget died at the age of 65 from accidental head trauma. The Kind Is the New Classy author added that Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and herself were also part of a separate Fuller House group chat.
JoJo Siwa's Mom Called Out Candace Cameron Bure And Explained What "Really" Happened
"Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way."
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Christina Hall’s Ex Ant Anstead Comments on Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s Baby News
Christina Hall’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead, commented publicly about Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s baby news.
Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter ‘tells JoJo Siwa to grow up’ in deleted post
Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha has apparently defended the Fuller House actor after JoJo Siwa called her the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met on social media. “Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience’,” Natasha, 23, reportedly wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story on Thursday (28 July) – shortly after Candace addressed Siwa’s viral TikTok video herself. “This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone,” Natasha continued on Instagram, in a message which appeared to be directed at Siwa. She also declared “there are bigger issues in this world than...
Candace Cameron Bure Finds Cause Of Squabble With JoJo Siwa And Gets Closure
It was an almost off-hand mention, but when JoJo Siwa named Candace Cameron Bure as the rudest celebrity she’d met, it stayed with fans of both pop culture icons. The YouTuber and the Full House star rose to fame under different circumstances and live different lifestyles, but still, people want to know – what generated this ruling from Siwa?
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski In Intimate Malibu Ceremony: Photos
Congratulations are in order for Jodie Sweetin! The Full House star, 40, got married to her fiancé Mescal Wasilewski on Saturday, July 30. It was quite the Hollywood affair, as Jodie’s cast mates from the beloved sitcom –including Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos — attended the intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu, according to People. The gorgeous bride was all smiles in a lovely lace wedding gown, as seen in photos here. “I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me,” Jodie said at the nuptials, per the outlet. “And I couldn’t be more grateful.”
‘The View’: Candace Cameron Bure Never Intended to Join the Show: ‘I Tried to Say No’
When ABC first approached Candace Cameron Bure about co-hosting 'The View,' she wasn't prepared to accept the opportunity. What eventually changed her mind?
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Reveals One of Her ‘Happy Places’
We all have our own “happy place,” but for country music superstar Carrie Underwood, hers happens to be the garden. Taking to Instagram with a new reel, the American Idol alum shared photos of huge peaches, tomatoes, melons, zucchinis, and more. Check it out. In her caption, the...
The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s
While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Hilariously Unexpected JoJo Siwa-Themed Gift
Although known for being genuine and lovely, Candace Cameron Bure found herself at the center of controversy last week when former Dance Stars cast member JoJo Siwa claimed the Full House alum to be the rudest celebrity she ever met. Stunned about the statement, Cameron Bure sought clarity about why she made the list. Especially given that the two only met a few times. But while the feud appears to be one-sided, the actress shared an interesting gift she received from a public relations company.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Help! Actress’ Beloved Tortoise is Missing from Home in Upstate!
Amanda Seyfried, who owns a lovely old farmhouse in Upstate New York, told Stephen Colbert on the Late Show last night that one of her beloved pets has gone missing from its theme-park-like enclosure. Check out the video below!. Successful and popular model/actress Amanda Seyfried was on the Late Show...
37 Celebrities That We All Had A Crush On In The Early 2000s Then Vs. Now
Everyone has grown up and glow'd up.
Why Fans Think Demi Lovato Shades Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama on New Song
Is Demi Lovato's song "29" about Wilmer Valderrama?. Some fans are speculating that Lovato is throwing shade at her That '70s Show ex on upcoming song "29," which the singer recently shared a snippet of. "Far from innocent / What the f--k's consent? / Numbers told you not to /...
Ed Sheeran’s New Song Collab Was Born After Rapper Russ Approached Him in a Restaurant
Global superstar Ed Sheeran and Atlanta-based rapper Russ celebrate success and the lavish life in the music video for their new collaboration, "Are You Entertained." However, their collaboration wouldn't have been possible without... pasta. In a comment shared on YouTube, Russ explained how his split-second decision to introduce himself to...
