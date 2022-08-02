Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Clowns Candace Cameron Bure on TikTok

Congratulations are in order for Jodie Sweetin! The Full House star, 40, got married to her fiancé Mescal Wasilewski on Saturday, July 30. It was quite the Hollywood affair, as Jodie’s cast mates from the beloved sitcom –including Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos — attended the intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu, according to People. The gorgeous bride was all smiles in a lovely lace wedding gown, as seen in photos here. “I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me,” Jodie said at the nuptials, per the outlet. “And I couldn’t be more grateful.”

MALIBU, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO