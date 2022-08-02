ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Clowns Candace Cameron Bure on TikTok

By Mike Nied
 3 days ago
Hilary Duff’s Husband Has Harsh Words For Candace Cameron Bure Following JoJo Scandal

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, has some words for Cadance Cameron Bure following the chaos that erupted after JoJo Siwa called her the rudest celebrity she’s ever met. However, his words actually have nothing to do with the scandal in the grand scheme of things, but actually a video Bure posted to TikTok on the 4th of July, showing her dancing to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA.” Additionally, the actress is decked out in patriotic attire.
Who Is Candace Cameron Bure Friends With? Meet Her Inner Circle of Celebrity Pals and Old Friends

Keeping her friends close! Candace Cameron Bure has made a habit of staying connected to her Full House costars over the years. “The Full House group chat is, like, it’s the OGs: John [Stamos], Bob [Saget], Dave [Coulier],” Bure, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021, eight months before Saget died at the age of 65 from accidental head trauma. The Kind Is the New Classy author added that Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and herself were also part of a separate Fuller House group chat.
Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter ‘tells JoJo Siwa to grow up’ in deleted post

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha has apparently defended the Fuller House actor after JoJo Siwa called her the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met on social media. “Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience’,” Natasha, 23, reportedly wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story on Thursday (28 July) – shortly after Candace addressed Siwa’s viral TikTok video herself. “This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone,” Natasha continued on Instagram, in a message which appeared to be directed at Siwa. She also declared “there are bigger issues in this world than...
Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski In Intimate Malibu Ceremony: Photos

Congratulations are in order for Jodie Sweetin! The Full House star, 40, got married to her fiancé Mescal Wasilewski on Saturday, July 30. It was quite the Hollywood affair, as Jodie’s cast mates from the beloved sitcom –including Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos — attended the intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu, according to People. The gorgeous bride was all smiles in a lovely lace wedding gown, as seen in photos here. “I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me,” Jodie said at the nuptials, per the outlet. “And I couldn’t be more grateful.”
The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s

While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Hilariously Unexpected JoJo Siwa-Themed Gift

Although known for being genuine and lovely, Candace Cameron Bure found herself at the center of controversy last week when former Dance Stars cast member JoJo Siwa claimed the Full House alum to be the rudest celebrity she ever met. Stunned about the statement, Cameron Bure sought clarity about why she made the list. Especially given that the two only met a few times. But while the feud appears to be one-sided, the actress shared an interesting gift she received from a public relations company.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
