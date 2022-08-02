New York Wrestling Legend ‘Rings the Bell’ in Cancer Battle

Read on star939.com
Bruce Grant
2d ago
Hacksaw is a great dude. He never complained when he was hilariously given a gimmick as a Janitor in WCW.
Reply
13
Related
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely, Fined After Attacking an Official At WWE SummerSlam
Out of the ring. Ronda Rousey is suspended indefinitely after she attacked a WWE official at SummerSlam. According to the WWE, the incident occurred after the 35-year-old mixed martial artist lost the women’s title match to Liv Morgan on Saturday, July 30. In video footage from the ring, Rousey grabbed referee Dan Engler by the […]
Legendary Boxing Champion Has Reportedly Died At 77
It was announced on Wednesday night that former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon passed away after a lengthy illness. He was 77 years old. Famechon captured a world title by defeating Jose Legra at London’s Albert Hall in 1969. That was considered his most memorable win. Six months after...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Grabbed Paul Heyman By The Throat
Paul Heyman certainly knows how to stand out, but it seems that The Tribal Chief’s special counsel has rubbed a few people the wrong way over the years. Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, happens to be one of those people. Recently Shelly Martinez spoke to Wrestling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
insideedition.com
Family Sues Funeral Home for $50 Million, Claiming They Realized Mid-Burial the Wrong Body was in Casket
Just as a New Jersey family was lowering the casket of their loved one into the ground, it was brought back up, shocking members of the family, who say the wrong body was in the casket, according to a lawsuit,. Family members of 93-year-old Kyung Ja Kim, Kummi Kim, Yoonsung...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage
Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
UFC star Conor McGregor to team up with Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’
It has been announced that UFC star Conor McGregor is to team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’. The original ‘Road House’ featured Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott. Apparently the remake with feature Gyllenhaal playing...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reveals Biggest Regret From His Feud With The Rock
During the Attitude Era, The Rock and Triple H were two of the biggest stars in WWE, and they went on to have a rivalry that went on for years. Triple H and The Rock had some classic matches, but they never got to have a one on one match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Current SmackDown Star Teases Bringing Back Old Gimmick at WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE's first premium live event emanating from the United Kingdom in over 30 years could be a homecoming for one of the country's most dominant exports. While main roster fans know him as Butch of the Brawling Brutes, most know the scally cap-clad cruiserweight as Pete Dunne, one of the longest-reigning world champions of the modern era. Debuting with WWE at the inaugural NXT UK Championship Tournament in January 2017, Dunne would run rough shot to the finals, where he'd ultimately come up short against Tyler Bate. It would only take Dunne four months to get his hands on the NXT UK Title, as he'd dethrone Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May 2017.
wrestlinginc.com
Daniel Garcia Calls AEW Signing One Of The Greatest Steals Ever
For most of his AEW run, Daniel Garcia has not been alone, as “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker, the tag team known as 2Point0, have been aligned with Garcia, firstly as a trio and now currently as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society alongside Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, Anna Jay, and leader Chris Jericho.
PWMania
Special AEW Dark: Elevation Episode Airing Tonight, Wrestler to Debut
A special three-match edition of “Dark: Elevation” will air tonight at 7 p.m. ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.. Mance Warner will make his AEW in-ring debut on tonight’s Elevation special against Serpentico. This unfolds as Warner gets ready to compete against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Friday’s live Rampage.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Other Side: Some WWE Stars Worried About Their Status Amid Company Changes
It might not all be great. WWE has been shaken up by the departure of Vince McMahon after decades of him running the company. That is something that was not expected for a long time and it is now time to make changes at a faster than thought pace. Some of them have already gone well, but there are a few wrestlers who are not so happy that things are being changed.
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Mendez Makes Big Announcement Regarding WOW’s TV Return
AJ Mendez is coming back in a big way with Women Of Wrestling. The former AJ Lee in WWE is the executive producer and color commentator for the promotion with origins to GLOW and she was the figurehead to speak on behalf of the company’s return to television with a video announcement. Mendez notes that the promotion will return to television on September 17 under the Paramount/CBS banner. Full details and information are below:
wrestlinginc.com
Madcap Moss Apparently In A Relationship With Former WWE Star
Since breaking away from Happy Corbin earlier in the year, Madcap Moss has been on a bit of a hot streak, winning eight of his last 10 televised matches. But while things may be good in the ring, life outside the ring seems to be even better. In posts on...
PWMania
Top WWE Star Pitched for a WrestleMania Match with Triple H
According to AJ Styles, he once pitched a WrestleMania match with WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Creative, Triple H. AJ has previously expressed his desire to compete against WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania and even pushed the company to extend Michaels an offer one year. Now, AJ has admitted in an interview with Fightful Select that he also tried to arrange for Triple H to face him in a WrestleMania match.
VIDEO: Adorable Coyote Pup Finds Itself In The Middle Of Schenevus, New York Carnival
The Schenevus Fireman's Carnival which is a community favorite event each year was a bit more exciting than usual this year. Last Friday, July 15th, people attending the carnival reported to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that a wayward coyote pup was nestled in the grass near a fireworks tent. That's certainly a less than ideal location for a wild baby to hang out!
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
843
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 55