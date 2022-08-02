New York Wrestling Legend ‘Rings the Bell’ in Cancer Battle

WWE's first premium live event emanating from the United Kingdom in over 30 years could be a homecoming for one of the country's most dominant exports. While main roster fans know him as Butch of the Brawling Brutes, most know the scally cap-clad cruiserweight as Pete Dunne, one of the longest-reigning world champions of the modern era. Debuting with WWE at the inaugural NXT UK Championship Tournament in January 2017, Dunne would run rough shot to the finals, where he'd ultimately come up short against Tyler Bate. It would only take Dunne four months to get his hands on the NXT UK Title, as he'd dethrone Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May 2017.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO