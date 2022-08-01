Beyonce Removes Ableist Slur From ‘Renaissance’ Song Following Backlash

Read on star939.com
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Aunt Tells 8-Year-Old Niece She Doesn’t Love Her During Argument: ‘Mean Little Girl’
On Reddit, a woman revealed she became so frustrated by her 8-year-old niece during a tantrum that she told the little girl she didn't love her anymore. The woman has two nieces: her sister Kim's 8-year-old daughter, Laura, and her brother Tom's 6-year-old daughter, Amy. She explained that Kim frequently gives in to her daughter's demands and has a hard time saying "no."
JoJo Siwa Playfully Trolls Abby Lee Miller Using Viral ‘Agitating, Grating Voice’ Audio
JoJo Siwa had a Dance Moms reunion with former mentor Abby Lee Miller earlier this week, resulting in a hilarious TikTok. The clip begins with Siwa showing off what she wore to the red carpet premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. It reads: "Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS..."
Disney World’s Woody Praised After Calling Jessie Over to Greet Young Black Fan: ‘We Ain’t Finna Get Canceled’
In a TikTok with over one million views that's been shared to other social media sites, namely, Twitter, a heartwarming moment was captured. Harold Colclough posted the sweet interaction between little Havyn and the character Jessie from Disney's Toy Story. "Woody [helped] make Havyn day!!! She got to get a...
Joseph Quinn Was Stopped by U.S. Immigration Until They Recognized Him as Eddie Munson From ‘Stranger Things’
Sometimes it pays off to be famous. Joseph Quinn learned that being recognizable came in handy when he was detained by U.S. Immigration while trying to enter the country for a late-night TV appearance. Luckily, one of the officers recognized him from Stranger Things. The actor — who played the...
Help! Actress’ Beloved Tortoise is Missing from Home in Upstate!
Amanda Seyfried, who owns a lovely old farmhouse in Upstate New York, told Stephen Colbert on the Late Show last night that one of her beloved pets has gone missing from its theme-park-like enclosure. Check out the video below!. Successful and popular model/actress Amanda Seyfried was on the Late Show...
Fans React to New Footage of One Direction Formation, Nicole Scherzinger Seemingly Had More Input Than Simon Cowell
Should Nicole Scherzinger have more credit for creating One Direction than Simon Cowell?. To celebrate the 12th anniversary of the group's creation on July 23, ITV released a video of exactly how judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh decided upon the five members — Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.
Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Law & Order’ Star, Dies at 83
One of the most recognizable screen presences of his generation has died. Paul Sorvino, best known as Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, and as one of the early police detectives on the long-running Law & Order television franchise, passed away earlier this week. Sorvino’s wife Dee Dee announced...
Ashton Kutcher Discusses ‘That ’90s Show’ Role
It’s been a long time since That ’70s Show originally aired, but the cast remembers that time fondly. That’s why Ashton Kutcher says he decided to come back for the upcoming revival, That ’90s Show. While it was just a sitcom, it catapulted a lot of...
Why TikTok Moms Are Refusing to Post Their Children Online
Parents on TikTok are making their accounts private after realizing their social media content could be exposing their children to online predators. One mom on TikTok has even gone viral for spreading awareness about why she refuses to reveal or share photos and videos of her children on the internet anymore.
15 Hysterical Kids Who Inherited Way Too Much Sarcasm, And Their Parents Will Never Forgive Themselves For It
They can out-sarcasm you any day of the week.
Jane Lynch Wants Women Who Host Podcasts to Lower Their ‘Annoying’ High-Pitched Voices
Jane Lynch just pulled a Sue Sylvester. Just like the character she played on Glee, the actress has created an environment that is so toxic. Only instead of setting her sights on the Glee Club, the Funny Girl star focused on women's voices on podcasts. She shared some unsolicited advice...
’80s and ’90s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today
Nostalgia for the 1980s and 1990s is big business these days. Almost every major film franchise, TV revival, and action figure line is based on something that originated or was hugely popular during that time period. And it’s not hard to figure out why — everything today stinks. Things were a lot simpler and easier back then.
‘Elitist 2006 Hot Topic Employee’ Reacts to 2022 Version of Store in Hilarious TikTok: WATCH
There's no denying that the Hot Topic you can visit in your local mall today is dramatically different from the Hot Topic in your memories from the early aughts. One creator on TikTok revealed just how much the store has changed over the years in a hilarious and viral upload on the app.
Girl With Stage Fright Comforted by Cousin, Best Friend While Performing Adele’s ‘Hello’ at Summer Camp (VIDEO)
A little girl with stage fright got in front of her peers and performed Adele's "Hello" thanks to the love and support of her cousin and best friend. On TikTok, mom Jennifer Wallace shared the heartwarming moment her then-8-year-old daughter Adrianna powered through her fear and delivered an incredible performance at summer camp.
Demi Lovato Updates Pronouns to Include She/Her: ‘I’m Such a Fluid Person’
Demi Lovato shared an update about her pronouns during a recent podcast appearance. The "Sorry Not Sorry" hit-maker identifies using she/her pronouns again. Her bio on Instagram currently lists her pronouns as they/them/she/her. Out noted that fans first took notice of her updated pronouns in late April. More recently, Lovato opened up about the decision during an interview on Spout podcast.
Ed Sheeran’s New Song Collab Was Born After Rapper Russ Approached Him in a Restaurant
Global superstar Ed Sheeran and Atlanta-based rapper Russ celebrate success and the lavish life in the music video for their new collaboration, "Are You Entertained." However, their collaboration wouldn't have been possible without... pasta. In a comment shared on YouTube, Russ explained how his split-second decision to introduce himself to...
Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock for ‘Unacceptable’ Oscars Behavior in New Video
Will Smith directly apologizes to Chris Rock for their infamous Academy Awards altercation, which took place earlier this year, in a new YouTube video. Four months after Smith went up on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke aimed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith shared an apology video on his social media.
