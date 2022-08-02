Active-adult homes, restored K-9 program among items on Flowery Branch agenda

Flowery Branch City Hall - photo by Scott Rogers

A proposed active-adult community off Jim Crow Road in South Hall is among several items on a busy Flowery Branch City Council agenda Thursday, Aug. 4.

Here’s a look at what’s scheduled for a vote or discussion:

49 single-story townhomes proposed

A public hearing is set on a development featuring 49 attached, single-story homes starting at $500,000 and marketed to people 55 and older.

The development is proposed on 4.3 acres at 5704 Jim Crow Road, just north of Gainesville’s Lakeside Water Treatment Plant.

Plans call for the 2,100-square-foot, farmhouse-style homes at Parker’s Place at Lanier to range from three to four bedrooms, according to Flowery Branch planning documents.

Amenities would include a clubhouse, pickleball courts, pocket parks and a walking trail.

“This portion of Hall County and the City of Flowery Branch has seen significant development in recent years, with an increase in demand for housing of all types,” developer Cook Communities says in a letter to the city.

Cook “feels this community will provide a housing option that is currently underrepresented in the city.”

Property owner Shadow Stone Partners LLC is seeking to annex the property and rezone it from Hall County agricultural-residential to Flowery Branch planned unit development.

Restored K-9 unit being considered

Flowery Branch may revive its K-9 program.

The city may vote to spend $20,000 to restart the program, which initially began in 2008 but fell dormant four years later because of not having a handler, according to the city.

By spending $20,000 for the program, the city hopes to partner with various K-9 organizations and foundations, “which will in turn likely fund the future operational cost of this program,” a city document states.

“Police K-9s can contribute to numerous operations, from drug enforcement to search and rescue to apprehending fleeing subjects,” according to the document.

City hopes to beef up well water supply

The city hopes to shore up its water supply by voting to spend $445,000 for property, wells and water rights at 4755 Atlanta Highway.

Three city wells now produce up to 191,000 gallons per day, but the city believes it needs up to 500,000 gallons per day “to serve its expected water utility customers,” according to a city document.

The new wells “will accomplish that future need,” the city says. “By using four to five of these wells regularly, a maximum of 500,000 gallons per day could easily be available for the citizens to use without compromising the source or having to buy additional water from another entity.”

The city is permitted to draw 750,000 gallons per day from the aquifer, according to the city.

Townhomes would overlook Interstate 985

The council is set to discuss a 55-townhome development overlooking Interstate 985.

The proposal, which received initial approval at the council’s meeting on July 21, calls for 1,800-square-foot units on 8 acres at 5674 and 5740 Mulberry St., next to a 327-home development off Mulberry Street approved by Flowery Branch City Council in January.

The $13.8 million development "would help grow the community and give Flowery Branch visibility from the interstate,” developer Chattahoochee Construction Managers says in a city document.

The developer is seeking to rezone two tracts that would make up the development from a residential single-family category to a residential multi-family district, according to city documents.

A price range for the townhomes hasn’t been determined. The development would have common areas and a park. A mandatory homeowners association would provide “all grass and common areas upkeep.”

The project would take about two years to build out.

Flowery Branch City Council

What: Proposed active-adult homes, restored K-9 program, new wells, townhomes overlooking I-985

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4

Where: City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.