ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Chilton Co. Humane Society calling for action amid overpopulation

By WBRC Staff
WSFA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wsfa.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSFA

Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds research and service fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to data from the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH), hundreds of people in the River Region are experiencing homelessness. MACH is making sure those who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless are connected with the resources they need. Thursday, the organization held its annual River Region Connects event at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
County
Chilton County, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
WSFA

Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wrbl.com

Detectives: Dadeville girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along CR 34. Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for more than a week and given alcohol to keep her in a drugged state. Investigators say she escaped by chewing out of her restraints, damaging the braces on her teeth in the process.
DADEVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overpopulation#Sentencing#Chilton Co#Humane Society#Wbrc
WSFA

Death investigation underway in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Chilton County Men Sentenced on Federal Gun Convictions

Two men from Chilton County have been sentenced for illegally possessing guns. The office of U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart says 38-year-old Joshua Eugean Bean of Maplesville was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Last summer, 27-year-old James Ryan Little of Clanton was sentenced to 90 months. There is no parole in the federal court system.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WSFA

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a five-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter. 57-year-old Pamella Shelton of Wetumpka has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old step-granddaughter, Rosalie Rawls. An Elmore County jury convicted Shelton on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
WETUMPKA, AL
CBS 42

Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Mental health experts help Montgomery police respond to crisis calls

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As violent crime continues to plague the country, Montgomery police have seen an increase in residents struggling with mental health challenges. “We’ve seen a rise in issues with mental health and mental crisis,” said Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert. “We understand that’s a public health crisis.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

City of Montgomery asks for input on homelessness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homelessness is not a new issue in Montgomery, but city leaders are looking for new ideas to handle it. Mayor Steven Reed addressed homelessness in the Capital City at Tuesday’s council meeting. In the spring, Reed launched a new task force aimed at addressing issues...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like everything else, inflation is driving up the price of school lunches. This is an added burden for many families who have gotten used to meals at school being free during the pandemic. Shelby County Schools is increasing prices for meals by 25 cents for...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy