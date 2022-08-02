Chilton Co. Humane Society calling for action amid overpopulation

Read on www.wsfa.com
wbrc.com
‘This post isn’t to shame’: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter asks people not to dump animals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter posted a warning and request on social media for people to stop dumping animals outside of animal shelters. In one of their examples of dumping, a dog was killed. Recently, leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama reported...
WSFA
Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds research and service fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to data from the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH), hundreds of people in the River Region are experiencing homelessness. MACH is making sure those who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless are connected with the resources they need. Thursday, the organization held its annual River Region Connects event at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
WSFA
Jefferson County Coroner seeing increase in drug overdose deaths from animal tranquilizer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A sedative that’s only approved for animals is contributing to overdoses in Jefferson County. It’s called Xylazine and it is showing up in drug overdoses at the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. There’s been a big increase this year, with 36 deaths so far.
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
A wild kangaroo was spotted in Alabama.
WSFA
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
‘The savage and evil nature of his crimes’: Alabama inmate re-sentenced to life in prison, no parole
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole for his part in the 2004 Bibb County capital murder case, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Officials say that in December of 2004, a drive-by shooting on State Highway 139 left Steven C. Spears Jr. fatally wounded. Following this, his […]
wrbl.com
Detectives: Dadeville girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along CR 34. Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for more than a week and given alcohol to keep her in a drugged state. Investigators say she escaped by chewing out of her restraints, damaging the braces on her teeth in the process.
WSFA
Elmore County Sheriff’s Office ‘inundated’ with reports of scams
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says the agency has become “inundated” with an increase in the number of identity thefts and scams. Authorities said while victims of scam generally age 55 and up, the department has recently seen an uptick...
WSFA
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
Alabama Girl Escapes Child Killer By “Chewing” Her Way Out
It's now been confirmed that one of the dead bodies found at the suspects house is a 14-year-old boy. As a father of two little girls (they will always be little to me) this story is as scary as it gets. Authorities in Alabama are calling a 12-year-old girl a...
wbrc.com
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
alabamanews.net
Two Chilton County Men Sentenced on Federal Gun Convictions
Two men from Chilton County have been sentenced for illegally possessing guns. The office of U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart says 38-year-old Joshua Eugean Bean of Maplesville was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Last summer, 27-year-old James Ryan Little of Clanton was sentenced to 90 months. There is no parole in the federal court system.
WSFA
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a five-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter. 57-year-old Pamella Shelton of Wetumpka has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old step-granddaughter, Rosalie Rawls. An Elmore County jury convicted Shelton on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
WSFA
Mental health experts help Montgomery police respond to crisis calls
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As violent crime continues to plague the country, Montgomery police have seen an increase in residents struggling with mental health challenges. “We’ve seen a rise in issues with mental health and mental crisis,” said Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert. “We understand that’s a public health crisis.”
uab.edu
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
WSFA
City of Montgomery asks for input on homelessness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homelessness is not a new issue in Montgomery, but city leaders are looking for new ideas to handle it. Mayor Steven Reed addressed homelessness in the Capital City at Tuesday’s council meeting. In the spring, Reed launched a new task force aimed at addressing issues...
wbrc.com
Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like everything else, inflation is driving up the price of school lunches. This is an added burden for many families who have gotten used to meals at school being free during the pandemic. Shelby County Schools is increasing prices for meals by 25 cents for...
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Vestavia Hills man
From The Tribune staff reports VESTAVIA HILLS — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing person. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Earl Sharron Johnson, 88, was last seen on August 2, 2022, at approximately 1:17 p.m. in the area of Montgomery Highway near Patton Creek […]
WSFA
2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
