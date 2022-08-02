First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Read on www.tickerreport.com
Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock
Shares of AAT opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.
Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies. Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made...
Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.
Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
NASDAQ XOS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. XOS has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.99. XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday,...
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down to $124.60
Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.
Credit Suisse Group Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $185.00
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANET. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.53.
Elena Dulik Sells 1,200 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock
Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38.
