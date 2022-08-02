Read on www.tickerreport.com
Related
tickerreport.com
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
tickerreport.com
William A. Furman Sells 62,993 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock
Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.84 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.
tickerreport.com
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies. Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Sells $791,903.63 in Stock
NRXP opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $19.75.
tickerreport.com
Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance. Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 1 year low of $117.21 and a 1 year high of $156.15.
tickerreport.com
Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
NASDAQ XOS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. XOS has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.99. XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday,...
tickerreport.com
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down to $141.18
Several equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.63.
tickerreport.com
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down to $124.60
Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Drops By 16.7%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gentherm in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.
tickerreport.com
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
tickerreport.com
Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
srnnews.com
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
tickerreport.com
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tellurian...
tickerreport.com
Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)
Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
tickerreport.com
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comments / 0