Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Zovio from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 64.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zovio by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Zovio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO