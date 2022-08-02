Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Read on www.tickerreport.com
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock
Shares of AAT opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Realty Income Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Lennar Corporation (LEN), WESCO (WCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.
KeyCorp Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Credit Suisse Group Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $185.00
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANET. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.53.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)
Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.
Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July
Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Zovio from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 64.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zovio by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Zovio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies. Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance. Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 1 year low of $117.21 and a 1 year high of $156.15.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tellurian...
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings
The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 525.54% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.90 EPS.
Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.21
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
