A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO