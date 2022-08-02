Read on www.tickerreport.com
Related
Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
tickerreport.com
Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock
Shares of AAT opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
tickerreport.com
Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.
CNBC
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
tickerreport.com
Elena Dulik Sells 1,200 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock
Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38.
tickerreport.com
Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July
Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Zovio from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 64.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zovio by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Zovio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
NASDAQ XOS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. XOS has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.99. XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday,...
tickerreport.com
Credit Suisse Group Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $185.00
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANET. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.53.
tickerreport.com
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
tickerreport.com
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down to $124.60
Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.
tickerreport.com
Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
tickerreport.com
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tellurian...
tickerreport.com
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance. Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 1 year low of $117.21 and a 1 year high of $156.15.
tickerreport.com
DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.21
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
tickerreport.com
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Up 11.2%
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RANI shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
tickerreport.com
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
tickerreport.com
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies. Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)
Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
Comments / 0