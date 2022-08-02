Read on www.tickerreport.com
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gentherm in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.
William A. Furman Sells 62,993 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock
Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.84 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down to $141.18
Several equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.63.
Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
NASDAQ XOS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. XOS has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.99. XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday,...
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Sells $791,903.63 in Stock
NRXP opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $19.75.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made...
Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Reduced by Analyst
Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.
Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.21
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Crystal Rock Capital Management
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick Buys 3,000 Shares
Shares of CASH opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $993.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.86.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.73.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tellurian...
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Morgan Stanley
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.47.
AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
