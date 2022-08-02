The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Read on www.tickerreport.com
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
Realty Income Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Lennar Corporation (LEN), WESCO (WCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
William A. Furman Sells 62,993 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock
Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.84 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Reduced by Analyst
Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.
Elena Dulik Sells 1,200 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock
Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38.
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
NASDAQ XOS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. XOS has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.99. XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday,...
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.
Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Sells $791,903.63 in Stock
NRXP opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $19.75.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down to $141.18
Several equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.63.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down to $124.60
Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)
Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance. Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 1 year low of $117.21 and a 1 year high of $156.15.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made...
DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.21
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Short Interest Update
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance. SPKBW stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. Featured Articles. Get a free copy of...
