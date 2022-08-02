Aigen Investment Management LP Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Read on www.tickerreport.com
Realty Income Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Lennar Corporation (LEN), WESCO (WCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.
Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)
Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tellurian...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made...
Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PG)
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July
Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Zovio from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 64.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zovio by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Zovio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credit Suisse Group Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $185.00
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANET. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.53.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings
The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 525.54% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.90 EPS.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies. Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
NASDAQ XOS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. XOS has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.99. XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday,...
KeyCorp Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com
NASDAQ:CREG opened at $2.89 on Monday. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. About Smart Powerr. (Get Rating) Smart Powerr Corp. engages...
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
