Community Bank N.A. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.
Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PG)
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Lowered to $131.00 at Barclays
ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.53.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.
Elena Dulik Sells 1,200 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock
Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38.
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
'Silent majority' of Disney employees oppose woke 'godmother' name change, cast member says
Most Disney employees oppose left-leaning efforts to promote inclusion, such as the recent change to the "Fairy Godmother"-themed titles at the Bibbidi Boppidi Boutiques at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California igniting internet outrage, a Disney cast member told Fox News Digital. "There is a plaque as...
Disney World Closes Popular Eatery, Plans Another in Its Place
Disney World faces a sort of endless challenge. No matter how dated any part of its theme parks, hotels and adjacent properties becomes, there's a group of people who feel overly nostalgic about it. Yet in most cases, before the company can bring in something new, it has to get rid of something old.
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Oppenheimer Comments on Frontdoor, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)
Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.
Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel
While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July
Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Zovio from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 64.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zovio by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Zovio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others
Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing, updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.
Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick Buys 3,000 Shares
Shares of CASH opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $993.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.86.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies. Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 28.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 23.7% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 64.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 94.0% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Reduced by Analyst
Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance. Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 1 year low of $117.21 and a 1 year high of $156.15.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made...
