Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 44,468 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.
tickerreport.com
William A. Furman Sells 62,993 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock
Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.84 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.
tickerreport.com
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down to $141.18
Several equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.63.
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Reduced by Analyst
Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.
tickerreport.com
Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
tickerreport.com
Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)
Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
tickerreport.com
Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
tickerreport.com
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tellurian...
tickerreport.com
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gentherm in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.
tickerreport.com
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
tickerreport.com
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.73.
tickerreport.com
Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
NASDAQ XOS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. XOS has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.99. XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday,...
tickerreport.com
Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Reduced by Analyst
Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.
via.news
Seagate Technology And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG), Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend (DEX), Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself...
