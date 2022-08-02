ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

rigzone.com

Who Is Europe's Top Gas Supplier?

A new BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently has revealed the identity of Europe's number one gas supplier. — According to a BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently, Norway is now Europe’s number one gas supplier. Norway supplies around 50 percent of Europe’s domestic...
BBC

BP sees biggest profit in 14 years as energy bills soar

BP has reported its biggest quarterly profit for 14 years after oil and gas prices soared. The energy giant saw underlying profits hit $8.45bn (£6.9bn) between April and June - more than triple the amount it made in the same period last year. It comes as typical household energy...
rigzone.com

UKCS Oil And Gas Decommissioning Cost Estimate Drops By 25 Pct

The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates. — The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates.
rigzone.com

BP And Eni Establish Joint Venture Angolan Business

BP and Eni have officially established Azule Energy – the new 50/50 independent joint venture combining the two companies' Angolan businesses. — BP and Eni have officially established Azule Energy – the new 50/50 independent joint venture combining the two companies’ Angolan businesses. Azule Energy is...
rigzone.com

Eni Launches Entrepreneurial Initiatives Booster – Eniverse

Eni has established Eniverse Ventures with the aim to sniff out entrepreneurial initiatives in new markets. — Italian oil and gas major Eni has made headway with its Just Transition agenda through the establishment of Eniverse Ventures, a corporate venture building that will focus on the identification, creation, and development of innovative and high-potential entrepreneurial initiatives that explore new markets.
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
rigzone.com

Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record

OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
Markets Insider

Gas prices are slipping but stubborn demand and reluctance from oil companies to expand production means its not enough, says Biden energy adviser

The small dip in gas prices isn't enough for consumers, Biden energy advisor Amos Hochstein said. He blames persistent demand and resistance from oil companies to expand, despite having the permits to do so. "They should be investing those dollars right back into production increases," Hochstein said. Gas prices have...
rigzone.com

Oil Falls on Slowing US Demand Concerns

Oil plunged after a US inventory report signaled slowing demand and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to a small production increase in September. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 4% to settle at $90.66 a barrel, the lowest level since early February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. A bearish government report dragged prices lower as crude stockpiles rose by more than 4 million barrels, while the four-week seasonal average for gasoline demand fell below the 2020 level.
rigzone.com

Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
rigzone.com

Petrobras Hits Gas Off Colombia

Petrobras, in partnership with Exopetrol, has hit more gas in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tyrona Block offshore Colombia. Petrobras has confirmed a new natural gas find in Colombian deep waters in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tyrona Block. Petrobras, as the operator, holds 44.44 percent working interest,...
International Business Times

Oil Prices Edge Up On Supply Concerns After Drop To Near 6-month Low

Oil prices rose on Thursday as supply concerns triggered a rebound from multi-month lows plumbed in the previous session after U.S. data signalled weak fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.1%, at $96.88 a barrel at 0653 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was last up 21 cents, a 0.2% gain, at $90.87.
rigzone.com

Oil Falls to Pre War Level as Demand Eases

Oil extended declines to the lowest in almost six months as weaker US gasoline demand and recessionary fears weighed on markets. West Texas Intermediate fell 2.3% to $88.54 a barrel, a level last seen in the weeks leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This week’s descent was touched off by government data showing Americans are driving less than they did in the summer of 2020. Fears of an economic slowdown have intensified along with the potential impacts on crude demand.
