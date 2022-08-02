Read on www.rigzone.com
Who Is Europe's Top Gas Supplier?
A new BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently has revealed the identity of Europe's number one gas supplier. — According to a BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently, Norway is now Europe’s number one gas supplier. Norway supplies around 50 percent of Europe’s domestic...
BP sees biggest profit in 14 years as energy bills soar
BP has reported its biggest quarterly profit for 14 years after oil and gas prices soared. The energy giant saw underlying profits hit $8.45bn (£6.9bn) between April and June - more than triple the amount it made in the same period last year. It comes as typical household energy...
UKCS Oil And Gas Decommissioning Cost Estimate Drops By 25 Pct
The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates. — The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates.
BP And Eni Establish Joint Venture Angolan Business
BP and Eni have officially established Azule Energy – the new 50/50 independent joint venture combining the two companies' Angolan businesses. — BP and Eni have officially established Azule Energy – the new 50/50 independent joint venture combining the two companies’ Angolan businesses. Azule Energy is...
Eni Launches Entrepreneurial Initiatives Booster – Eniverse
Eni has established Eniverse Ventures with the aim to sniff out entrepreneurial initiatives in new markets. — Italian oil and gas major Eni has made headway with its Just Transition agenda through the establishment of Eniverse Ventures, a corporate venture building that will focus on the identification, creation, and development of innovative and high-potential entrepreneurial initiatives that explore new markets.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike
Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
JPMorgan says Russia has had little problem rerouting its oil exports, meaning the expected plunge in production never happened
Russia has been able to reroute its oil exports away from Europe with little fuss, JPMorgan has said. The bank's analysts said they expect Russian production in the third quarter to be higher than a year ago. Better-than-expected global production and signs of a drop in demand have pushed oil...
Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
Gas prices are slipping but stubborn demand and reluctance from oil companies to expand production means its not enough, says Biden energy adviser
The small dip in gas prices isn't enough for consumers, Biden energy advisor Amos Hochstein said. He blames persistent demand and resistance from oil companies to expand, despite having the permits to do so. "They should be investing those dollars right back into production increases," Hochstein said. Gas prices have...
Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build
HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said.
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
OPEC+ Will Increase Oil Production by Only 100,000 Barrels a Day for September
OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, will add only 100,000 barrels per day of oil in September, despite President Joe Biden's recent visit to Saudi Arabia...
Oil Falls on Slowing US Demand Concerns
Oil plunged after a US inventory report signaled slowing demand and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to a small production increase in September. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 4% to settle at $90.66 a barrel, the lowest level since early February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. A bearish government report dragged prices lower as crude stockpiles rose by more than 4 million barrels, while the four-week seasonal average for gasoline demand fell below the 2020 level.
Gazprom daily gas output in July lowest since 2008, analysis suggests
The daily gas production of Russia’s Gazprom dropped in July to its lowest level since 2008, figures suggest, amid continued fears that Moscow could cause an energy crisis in Europe by shutting off the supply. The state-owned energy firm pumped 774 million cubic metres a day last month –...
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Petrobras Hits Gas Off Colombia
Petrobras, in partnership with Exopetrol, has hit more gas in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tyrona Block offshore Colombia. Petrobras has confirmed a new natural gas find in Colombian deep waters in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tyrona Block. Petrobras, as the operator, holds 44.44 percent working interest,...
Oil Prices Edge Up On Supply Concerns After Drop To Near 6-month Low
Oil prices rose on Thursday as supply concerns triggered a rebound from multi-month lows plumbed in the previous session after U.S. data signalled weak fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.1%, at $96.88 a barrel at 0653 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was last up 21 cents, a 0.2% gain, at $90.87.
Oil Falls to Pre War Level as Demand Eases
Oil extended declines to the lowest in almost six months as weaker US gasoline demand and recessionary fears weighed on markets. West Texas Intermediate fell 2.3% to $88.54 a barrel, a level last seen in the weeks leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This week’s descent was touched off by government data showing Americans are driving less than they did in the summer of 2020. Fears of an economic slowdown have intensified along with the potential impacts on crude demand.
