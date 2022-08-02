Big Oil Consistent: TotalEnergies, Eni Post Huge Profit Rises

Read on www.rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike
Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
Here's why tapping the US oil reserve has led to America increasing crude exports - and why even more US energy supplies could be shipped overseas
"But the unintended consequence of federal intervention is that more barrels than ever before are being sold to international buyers," Rystad said.
JPMorgan says Russia has had little problem rerouting its oil exports, meaning the expected plunge in production never happened
Russia has been able to reroute its oil exports away from Europe with little fuss, JPMorgan has said. The bank's analysts said they expect Russian production in the third quarter to be higher than a year ago. Better-than-expected global production and signs of a drop in demand have pushed oil...
AOL Corp
U.S. to sell additional 20 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previous plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as demand recovers from the pandemic.
Russian state-energy giant Gazprom saw its natural-gas production in July slump to its lowest level since 2008
Gazprom's July output was 774 million cubic meters a day — 14% lower on-month, according to Bloomberg. Output this year so far is 12% lower on-year.
BP accused of ‘unfettered profiteering’ as profits triple; company failures surge – business live
Unions criticise oil giant who recorded second-highest profits in its history after Ukraine war drove up energy prices
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
Motley Fool
Why Chevron Stock Surged Today
War in Europe has driven oil and gas prices sharply higher. Chevron is working to boost production while also rewarding its investors with dividends and stock buybacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
rigzone.com
UKCS Oil And Gas Decommissioning Cost Estimate Drops By 25 Pct
The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates. — The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates.
Saudi Arabia's oil exports hit a 2-year high in July as the US pleads for more output
Saudi Arabia hit a two-year high for oil exports last month as pressure to increase output mounted. Bloomberg said the Kingdom pumped roughly 7.5 million barrels per day for seaborne shipments in July. Saudi Arabia is OPEC's largest oil producer. Saudi Arabia hit a two-year high for its oil exports...
A price cap on Russian oil could push crude past $130 even if OPEC+ increases production, Bank of America says
A price cap on Russian oil could push Brent crude past $130 a barrel, BofA analysts said. Western leaders have touted the cap as an effective tool to combat energy inflation. But Russia could retaliate and send oil prices even higher, even if OPEC+ steps up production. A price cap...
Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output
HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday.
rigzone.com
Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
Pantheon Resources has reached the total depth at Alkaid #2 well, hitting multiple oil-bearing reservoirs. Pantheon Resources has reached the target vertical depth at the Alkaid #2 pilot hole in the Alaska North Slope, hitting a total vertical depth of 8,584 feet, with a measured depth of 8,950 ft, having encountered multiple oil-bearing reservoirs in all three targeted formations in the well, the Shelf Margin Deltaic, the Alkaid Anomaly, and the deeper, untested extension of the Alkaid Anomaly (Alkaid Deep).
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers making people so mad at this oil giant’s bumper $8.45bn Q2 profits
BP has reported its highest quarterly profit in 14 years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sends the price of energy soaring. In a sea of falling share prices and soaring inflation eating into company profits, energy is emerging as the winner. BP has reported its highest quarterly profit in 14...
rigzone.com
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
rigzone.com
Wintershall Dea Teams Up To Develop Hydrogen Project
Wintershall Dea and NWO will collaborate on the BlueHyNow project which will produce large volumes of low-carbon hydrogen using Norwegian natural gas. Wintershall Dea and Nord-West Oelleitung (NWO) will collaborate on Wintershall Dea's BlueHyNow project - a plant set to produce large volumes of low-carbon hydrogen using Norwegian natural gas.
rigzone.com
Oil Falls to Pre War Level as Demand Eases
Oil extended declines to the lowest in almost six months as weaker US gasoline demand and recessionary fears weighed on markets. West Texas Intermediate fell 2.3% to $88.54 a barrel, a level last seen in the weeks leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This week’s descent was touched off by government data showing Americans are driving less than they did in the summer of 2020. Fears of an economic slowdown have intensified along with the potential impacts on crude demand.
OPEC+ Will Increase Oil Production by Only 100,000 Barrels a Day for September
OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, will add only 100,000 barrels per day of oil in September, despite President Joe Biden's recent visit to Saudi Arabia...
Canadian Natural's profit more than doubles as energy prices surge
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO)on Thursday reported quarterly profit more than doubled and announced a special dividend of C$1.50 a share, as crude prices soared on tighter energy supplies due to the Ukraine conflict.
