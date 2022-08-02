ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Big Oil Consistent: TotalEnergies, Eni Post Huge Profit Rises

By Bojan Lepic
rigzone.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Oil Company#Oil Refining#Business Industry#Linus Business#Eni Post Huge Profit#Totalenergies#Exxonmobil#Chevron#Conocophillips#Bp#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Motley Fool

Why Chevron Stock Surged Today

War in Europe has driven oil and gas prices sharply higher. Chevron is working to boost production while also rewarding its investors with dividends and stock buybacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

UKCS Oil And Gas Decommissioning Cost Estimate Drops By 25 Pct

The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates. — The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well

Pantheon Resources has reached the total depth at Alkaid #2 well, hitting multiple oil-bearing reservoirs. Pantheon Resources has reached the target vertical depth at the Alkaid #2 pilot hole in the Alaska North Slope, hitting a total vertical depth of 8,584 feet, with a measured depth of 8,950 ft, having encountered multiple oil-bearing reservoirs in all three targeted formations in the well, the Shelf Margin Deltaic, the Alkaid Anomaly, and the deeper, untested extension of the Alkaid Anomaly (Alkaid Deep).
ALASKA STATE
rigzone.com

Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Wintershall Dea Teams Up To Develop Hydrogen Project

Wintershall Dea and NWO will collaborate on the BlueHyNow project which will produce large volumes of low-carbon hydrogen using Norwegian natural gas. Wintershall Dea and Nord-West Oelleitung (NWO) will collaborate on Wintershall Dea's BlueHyNow project - a plant set to produce large volumes of low-carbon hydrogen using Norwegian natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Falls to Pre War Level as Demand Eases

Oil extended declines to the lowest in almost six months as weaker US gasoline demand and recessionary fears weighed on markets. West Texas Intermediate fell 2.3% to $88.54 a barrel, a level last seen in the weeks leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This week’s descent was touched off by government data showing Americans are driving less than they did in the summer of 2020. Fears of an economic slowdown have intensified along with the potential impacts on crude demand.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy