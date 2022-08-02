Arkansas School Safety Commission to present final report Tuesday

Read on www.ktbs.com
Governor Hutchinson announces Arkansas School Safety Commission findings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the Interim Report of the Arkansas School Safety Commission on Tuesday. The report emphasized the importance of school districts using layered, comprehensive school safety strategies and ensuring school safety policies and procedures are being followed. The Commission shared recommendations being considered in...
Improved Louisiana test scores show value of in-person learning in public schools
(The Center Square) — Louisiana's 2021-22 student test scores for grades 3-8 showed improvement in 80% of school systems compared to the year prior, due in large part to more full-time, in-person learning. Data on 2021-22 LEAP scores released by the Louisiana Department of Education on Wednesday showed mastery...
Ask The Trooper: Back To School Safety
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about back to school safety. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
Sales tax holidays set for this weekend in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma
AUSTIN - The sales tax holiday in Texas starts Friday as kids gear up to go back to school in the Lone Star State. Shoppers save money on clothes and school supplies from Friday through Sunday. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies...
Bill to help veterans exposed to toxins passes; here's what Louisiana's senators said
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana veterans advocates are praising the legislation the U.S. Senate approved Tuesday that will expand care for veterans who suffer from illnesses because of exposure to toxins during their military service, with one advocate calling it "a huge victory." Louisiana has about 283,000 veterans. How many...
Louisiana crews install signs to warn of speeding crackdown on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
(The Center Square) — Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers are installing new signs on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in the first phase of a three-phase process to crack down on speeding. The work follows increased fines that took effect August 1 as part of a series of...
Shreveport native becomes first Black 4-star general in US Marine Corps history
WASHINGTON, DC - A Louisiana-born Marine made history this week when he became the Marine Corps' first-ever Black four-star general. The U.S. Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley to the position Monday. Langley who was born in Shreveport, has been a Marine for over 35 years. According to Stars and...
Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who it is
Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Louisiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana utility regulators blame Entergy for creating grid dependent on costly gas
Democrats on the Louisiana Public Service Commission last week, July 27, 2022, blamed Entergy Louisiana for the “mess,” saying the utility giant ignored calls to diversify its sources of fuel for power generation. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) With Louisiana residents receiving unprecedentedly high electricity bills, Democrats on...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Arkansas
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Arkansas using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Five from Idaho convicted in international counterfeit cell phone scheme
BOISE – Five people, including four members of the Babichenko family, have been convicted by a federal jury for their role in a multimillion-dollar international cell phone counterfeiting scheme. The five were convicted after their second trial in the case and now face up to 20 years in prison...
