Spacious Cedar Rapids Airbnb Has a Hot Tub & Theatre Room [GALLERY]

In June, Evan Suchomel and Damien Lindsey went out on a limb and opened a new vintage clothing store in Cedar Falls. The pair had discussed the idea for years since they bonded over their love of vintage clothing while in class together at UNI, and thus, Square One Vintage was born. The crew now sells vintage hats, concert band tees, jerseys and anything else they can get their hands on that fits the brand of the store.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO