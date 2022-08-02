Spacious Cedar Rapids Airbnb Has a Hot Tub & Theatre Room [GALLERY]

Read on k923.fm
Its Never Easy; NE Iowa Blogger Sells Beautiful Farm With Cattle
Agriculture is a small, close-knit community. So, when one person leaves the industry, everyone can feel that impact. In Buchanan County, one farm family is closing the door to that chapter of their life as they put their farm up for sale along with the cattle. The story of this...
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo
Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
Iowa’s Favorite Hobbit Reboots a Heady ’80s Cult Classic
The '80s reboots keep coming, and the latest one is going to have a bit of Cedar Rapids, Iowa flavor behind it, as actor Elijah Wood has been announced as one of the producers of an upcoming "Max Headroom" reboot. Despite its brief stint, in 1987-88 on American television, "Max...
Don’t Be A Jerk At Iowa Irish Fest In Waterloo
Iowa Irish Fest doesn't officially kick off until 2 PM on Friday, August 5th, but apparently, festival officials are already trying to squash an issue. Iowa Irish Fest is one of the largest celebrations of Irish culture in the country. The three-day festival from August 5th-7th is full of Irish beer, cultural events, and loads of live music!
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Everything You Need to Know About Iowa Irish Fest
Iowa Irish Fest is entering its 16th year of existence and from August 5th through the 7th we will see Irish bands from all over the world come to the Lincoln Park Area in Waterloo. Check out the full list of the performers below and what days they will be...
Business is Booming for New Vintage Clothing Store in Cedar Falls
In June, Evan Suchomel and Damien Lindsey went out on a limb and opened a new vintage clothing store in Cedar Falls. The pair had discussed the idea for years since they bonded over their love of vintage clothing while in class together at UNI, and thus, Square One Vintage was born. The crew now sells vintage hats, concert band tees, jerseys and anything else they can get their hands on that fits the brand of the store.
Murder of Cedar Rapids Veteran Remains a 39-Year-Old Mystery
Dennis W. Chaffee served his country in Vietnam and was later found shot to death in the basement of his Cedar Rapids home. The alleged murder took place on July 17, 1983; to this day, no one knows what happened or who did it. According to Iowa Cold Cases, Chaffee...
Cedar Rapids Ingredion Workers Vote to Go on Strike
As of this morning, workers at Ingredion, in Cedar Rapids, have voted it's time for a change. The Ingredion plant is located on First St SW and as early as this afternoon, if you were driving around that area, you might've seen the beginnings of people picketing and walking with their signs.
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
Today is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen
If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
Stepdaughter One Of Two Arrested For Murder of Palo, Iowa Woman
Two people have been charged in the death of a Palo woman in mid-July. One of them is the woman's stepdaughter. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Samantha F. Bevans of Palo and 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of North Liberty have both been charged with murder in the death of Bevans' stepmother.
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
Iowa in the Bullseye For Major Heat Wave
You'd better get that air conditioning tuned up and ready. A major heat wave is on its way. Cedar Rapids has seen high temperatures climb above 90 degrees just twice during July. It happened six times in June, including a high of 93 on June 21. That's been the hottest day of the summer so far. More than likely, it won't stay that way much longer.
Cedar Falls Honoring Victims of Maquoketa Caves Tragedy
The way that Cedar Falls and surrounding communities are coming together after such a tragedy truly is a beautiful thing to witness. It makes me proud to live and be a member of this kind town. Earlier this week we shared details about how you can support Arlo Schmidt, the...
Attempted Murder Charges Filed After Road Rage Incident on I-380
An incident on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Tuesday afternoon has resulted in four counts of attempted murder. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Joint Communications Agency received a call at around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon from a passenger in a vehicle on I-380 that was described in a "road rage" situation. The incident started near the intersection of Center Point Road and 32nd St. NE before the two vehicles involved began traveling south on I-380. The caller reported that a passenger in the other vehicle had shown a gun during the event.
UNI First Round Pick Trevor Penning Thrown Out of Saints Practice
Former Northern Iowa starting left tackle turned first-round pick and New Orleans Saints offensive lineman, Trevor Penning isn't the nicest guy on the football field. Most of the time, it's good for the big guys up front to not be. Penning became known by NFL fans and scouts everywhere during...
