Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire

Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Firefighters getting ‘good hold’ on containing Carter Canyon fire in western Nebraska
SCOTTSBLUFF -- Firefighters began scaling back operations Tuesday after battling a blaze for a third day in the Carter Canyon area south of Gering. Four lightning strikes ignited the blaze Saturday evening. The fire has now burned around 15,630 acres and firefighters have gained 50% containment as of Tuesday afternoon....
Wildfire in western Nebraska has burned over 15,000 acres, 30% controlled
GERING, Neb. — A wildfire in western Nebraska has burned over 15,000 acres. Emergency crews have controlled about 30% of the flames and hope forecast rain helps in their fight. The Carter Canyon fire started as two separate fires over the weekend in the town of Gering. Many people...
Crews battling Nebraska fire hope for rain, fear lightning
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews battling a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes looked Tuesday to the skies with hope and trepidation as weather forecasters warned of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service forecast a 50% chance of thunderstorms producing heavy rains Tuesday afternoon into the night....
South Dakota firefighters help with Wyoming wildfire
Crews continue fighting a wildfire burning in the Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming.
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Mont. (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
Friday, August 5 weather update for Nebraska
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
Fire near Gering has burned 15,000 acres; Nebraska National Guard deployed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As a fire southwest of Gering continues to burn, the Nebraska Army National Guard has been activated to help. With approval from Gov. Pete Ricketts, six personnel with a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket were activated Sunday. Then on Monday evening, the guard deployed...
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
Special season is called a success after eight elk are killed in western Nebraska
Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin is calling Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season a success after the harvest of eight of the animals. Five bulls and three cows were killed during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
Evacuation Underway as Out of Control Wildfire Engulfs 13,000 Acres in Montana
Elmo Fire in Montana, which is out of control, prompts evacuations. The Elmo Fire, which is thought to have consumed close to 13,000 acres, is said to have begun on Friday near the village of Elmo. Elmo Fire. North of Highway 28, the fire spread from grass to trees after...
Severe Thunderstorm for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m. for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties. At 3:55 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wildcat Hills Campground to near Oliver Reservoir, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated.
Improving air travel
If you or a loved one has traveled recently, you’ve likely experienced flight delays or cancelations. A combination of factors has disrupted our air travel system. According to the latest federal data, an astounding 88,161 flights were canceled from January to May this year. But it’s not just the inconvenience of cancellations or delays that are concerning. One factor contributing to the travel difficulties is the lack of available pilots, which has forced many airlines to reduce the volume of flights they can offer.
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Public areas in Nebraska Panhandle close due to wildfires
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters battling wildfires. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, and Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of Platte River Basin Environments, are closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
Flood Communications purchases KIMB-FM radio in Kimball, Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb., Aug. 2, 2022 – Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced Tuesday it has acquired Kimball radio station KIMB-FM. “We are excited to become a closer part of the Kimball community and be a resource to listeners and...
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her two-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
