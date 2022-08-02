Read on dallasexpress.com
Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up
A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Dallas Plan Addresses Racial and Class Inequities
A plan unveiled at Dallas City Hall Wednesday calls for a major transformation of city government operations and spending in an effort to reverse the impact of racial bias in many neighborhoods. Casey Thomas, city council member and a former Dallas NAACP President, was an original supporter of the plan.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Blacks & Hispanics Unhappy with City Council on Crime
The Dallas Express recently conducted exclusive polling of Dallas residents on crime and their perceptions of how city government is handling this critical issue. With violent crimes such as murder on the rise, gauging the public’s perception is more important now than ever. While it may seem commonsensical to...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Murder Rate up 116% in June
While the Dallas City Council was on summer recess, news of homicides more than doubling in the region in June ’22 was reported by The Dallas Express. Violent crime — a primary focus of Dallas Eric Mayor Johnson’s initiatives — was up 13% over the previous year for June.
dallasexpress.com
Kroger Delivery Expands in Dallas
Kroger Delivery will be expanding thanks to a new fulfillment facility opening in Dallas. The opening was announced in a July 28 press release from the grocery retailer. The Customer Fulfillment Center will use creative solutions and advanced robotics-based technology to enhance customer experiences across the entire Dallas Fort Worth region, according to the press release.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas City Council Considering De-Prioritizing Abortion Investigations
The Dallas City Council is looking to follow in the footsteps of other Texas cities trying to circumvent the state’s near-total abortion ban. Pro-abortion Councilmember Adam Bazaldua of District 7 called a special meeting of the council’s Quality of Life committee on Tuesday afternoon to measure support for a resolution in response to Texas’ abortion law.
Norman Alston: What Happens Next For Marquita Court Says a Lot About Dallas
Karen Eubank: When I heard about the roof collapse at Marquita Court, a wave of dread washed over me. I rang CandysDirt.com photographer Mimi Perez, and we met at the corner of Matilda and Marquita on Tuesday to see the damage. We were worried, but determining whether or not a damaged historic building can be repaired is not in our wheelhouse.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Launches Home Improvement and Revitalization Program
The City of Dallas is launching an initiative to help people rehabilitate their homes. The Home Improvement and Preservation Program has two options: Major Home Rehabilitation and Home Reconstruction. The Major Home Rehabilitation Program offers a zero-interest forgivable loan to homeowners of up to $73,170. The Home Reconstruction Program provides...
dallasexpress.com
School Supplies Available for Local Students
As the 2022-23 school year fast approaches, families across North Texas have more than one resource available if they lack school supplies. Local organizations have gathered supplies to distribute to those in need, with a few events scheduled for the first week of August. On August 5, Dallas families can...
Dallas residents eligible for internet subsidy from Federal Communications Commission
According to an Aug. 1 press release from the city of Dallas, some residents could qualify for a $30 subsidy to help with internet bills. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Some Dallas residents could qualify to receive a $30 subsidy to help with internet bills, according to an Aug. 1 city press release.
checkoutdfw.com
2 Dallas-area cities ranked among the Top 10 safest cities in the U.S.
Two Dallas area cities have been ranked among the top 10 safest cities in the U.S., to raise a family. Safewise.com used FBI crime data on cities with a population greater than 75,000 to calculate overall safety for a total of 430 cities. There were eight total Texas cities in...
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Former Texas mayor, developer sentenced to prison for corruption
A former Texas mayor and a developer were sentenced to six years each for bribery and tax fraud in a public corruption case that could have formed the plot of a movie.
Former Mayor Of Richardson, Texas And Husband Convicted Of Public Corruption
Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and her land developer husband Mark Jordan, 55, were convicted of public corruption in the Eastern District of Texas. Residents of Plano, both were sentenced to six years in federal prison. “Citizens should be able to trust that their elected representatives honestly...
Justice For Kyle Dail: Family Demands Dallas PD Release Unedited Video Of Black Man Killed By Police
Kyle Dail was shot and killed by a Dallas, Texas, police officer while officers attempted to arrest him on suspicion of drug dealing. The post Justice For Kyle Dail: Family Demands Dallas PD Release Unedited Video Of Black Man Killed By Police appeared first on NewsOne.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Allen Bates' killers
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police believe a fist fight between two men caused one of those men to be shot to death in East Oak Cliff. Allen Bates was murdered just after 10:15 p.m. on May 20, in the 3000 block of East Ledbetter. Surveillance video...
dallasexpress.com
VIDEO: Autopsy Reveals Drugs Caused Death of Detained Woman
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed last week that a woman who passed away while in the custody of Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue in May died from the combined toxic effects of cocaine, meth, and PCP. An employee called 911 on May 26 following a disturbance at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Activists, Family of Man Killed by Dallas Police Want Unedited Videos, Charges
Civil rights activists joined family members of a man killed by Dallas police last week demanding the department release unedited videos related to the case and charge and terminate the officers involved in the fatal shooting. The Next Generation Action Network said on Tuesday that videos released by the police...
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
Dallas Farmers Market hosting Watermelon Day during first weekend of August
In the words of the great Harry Styles, "Watermelon sugar high!" It's watermelon time in North Texas ladies and gentlemen.
