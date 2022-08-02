Read on dallasexpress.com
Ray David Martinez
2d ago
You would have to be crazy to Teach in these times! Respect, low morals, laziness,intitlement the list continues to grow! pandemic, politics, non appreciative attitude toward educators, under payed and over worked. Think twice before you get in to the trap!
6
Light Speed
2d ago
You ain’t seen nothing, yet. Until students are held accountable and teachers aren’t buried in paperwork, this will continue.
9
Christopher Sloan
2d ago
Think about your best teachers...I remember mine because they were worthy of remembrance! Teaching is an art, a gift, a blessing, and a labor of love that deserves to be well compensated and supported by the community in which it serves.
3
