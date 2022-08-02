GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In Greenville on Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11 school security laws passed by the Texas legislature following the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in 2018 didn't measure up.School safety and security are again top of mind this year after the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde claimed the lives of 19 students and their two teachers. "We can see from what happened in Uvalde that in fact those laws either did not have teeth or they were not fully complied with," Abbott said. "And so we expect to do two...

