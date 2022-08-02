ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 14

Ray David Martinez
2d ago

You would have to be crazy to Teach in these times! Respect, low morals, laziness,intitlement the list continues to grow! pandemic, politics, non appreciative attitude toward educators, under payed and over worked. Think twice before you get in to the trap!

Reply
6
Light Speed
2d ago

You ain’t seen nothing, yet. Until students are held accountable and teachers aren’t buried in paperwork, this will continue.

Reply
9
Christopher Sloan
2d ago

Think about your best teachers...I remember mine because they were worthy of remembrance! Teaching is an art, a gift, a blessing, and a labor of love that deserves to be well compensated and supported by the community in which it serves.

Reply
3
Related
dallasexpress.com

School Board Asks TEA to Prioritize Mental Health

A Texas school district’s Board of Trustees wrote a letter to Education Commissioner Mike Morath with concerns about how much the Texas Education Agency (TEA) spends on standardized testing, such as the STAAR test, urging the legislators to consider spending more money on mental health. In the letter released...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school. In the weeks leading up to the first day, the district was busy getting classrooms ready to align with the Texas Education Agency’s new school safety guidelines. Under TEA’s new requirements...
MARLIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local ISD Hired Teachers ‘On the Spot’

Fort Worth Independent School District held a job fair where teachers were hired immediately if they met the necessary qualifications. Calling the event a “Back-to-School Hiring Extravaganza,” the school district sought to fill empty positions with new employees for the upcoming school year. Hoping to fill roughly 350...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

Abbott says he wants enhanced school safety standards and schools to comply

GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In Greenville on Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11 school security laws passed by the Texas legislature following the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in 2018 didn't measure up.School safety and security are again top of mind this year after the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde claimed the lives of 19 students and their two teachers. "We can see from what happened in Uvalde that in fact those laws either did not have teeth or they were not fully complied with," Abbott said. "And so we expect to do two...
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Tree Foundation Makes ‘Cool Schools’

The private nonprofit Texas Trees Foundation is working with North Texas schools to upgrade their greenspaces. The foundation’s “Cool Schools” program aims to create a fun and engaging outdoor learning area for teachers and students. Samantha Bradley is the Cool Schools program manager who has worked on...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Dallas Isd#Kera News#Spanish#Staar
Narcity USA

These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US

The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies like Google, and celebrities have increasingly relocated over the past decade. The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock and Georgetown, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need

Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

More Districts Adopt Four-Day School Weeks

While large school districts in cities like Dallas and Houston are increasing teacher pay, some smaller school districts lacking the budget to retain teachers with pay increases are offering a four-day work week as an incentive. Districts such as Mineral Wells and Chico, as reported by The Dallas Express, along...
CHICO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Editorial: Don't Hyperfocus on Abbott v. O'Rourke

It’s midterm election season in Texas again, which means that Beto O’Rourke is once again running for office, local Republicans are once again fighting mad, and well meaning activists are again defending a mediocre Republican’s record, claiming it to be much more conservative than it actually is.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up

A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy