Dallas, TX

TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Linked To Odell Beckham: NFL World Reacts

If there's one thing Jerry Jones always liked on his Cowboys teams, it was stars. And Odell Beckham Jr. certainly fits the bill. On Tuesday morning's "Get Up," ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum floated the idea of Dallas going after OBJ. Saying he's the best football player left on the market and the Cowboys need to go after him.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Waive Rookie Linebacker

NFL teams don't have to make pare their 90-man rosters down for a while, but there are always moves made around the margins in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys made one of those moves earlier today when they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford. A former standout at Texas A&M,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Terrell Owens Has Message For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

In 2022, Terrell Owens marked his return to football by playing for the semi-pro Fan Controlled Football League. After a spring with the FCF, he has a message for the Dallas Cowboys. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Owens retweeted a fan's suggestion that he join the Cowboys as a veteran...
NFL
Decider.com

When Does The 2022 NFL Season Start? 2022 NFL Schedule Info

The NFL has officially returned! Last night, the Raiders and Jaguars met in the Hall of Fame Game, which means we’re inching closer to the 2022 regular season. The Los Angeles Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champs, but Vegas doesn’t favor a repeat, with the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers all favored ahead of Matthew Stafford and company. We’ve compiled the Week 1 schedule as well as the complete Thursday Night/Sunday Night/Monday Night Football schedules for the 2022 season (but remember the NFL uses “flexible scheduling” later in the season). When exactly does the...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: History says Cowboys winning NFC East again is a long shot

Pop quiz, hot shot. Which NFL division has the longest active streak without a repeat division champion?. It's the NFC East! The division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Philadelphia Eagles' four-year run from 2001-04. So will the Dallas Cowboys repeat in 2022?. Here's everything you need to know...
NFL
Axios Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are the NFL's most valuable franchise

Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsAmerica's Team hasn't won a Super Bowl in over two decades but it's still — by far — the most valuable NFL franchise, according to a recent valuation by Sportico.Driving the news: The value ranking comes as the Dallas Cowboys attend training camp in Oxnard, California.The big picture: The Cowboys were valued at $7.6 billion in the 2022 rankings. The Rams, with a new stadium that just hosted a Super Bowl (that they won), ranked second with a $5.9 billion valuation.Our nemesis teams have nothing on us, financially. The Giants rank fourth, the Washington Commanders rank...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

NFL coach: Cowboys' Dak Prescott won't suddenly 'become something more special'

In his ninth annual tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Mike Sando of The Athletic put six signal-callers in Tier 1: Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Bengals). Sando's rankings reflect voting from NFL coaches and executives, who were granted anonymity in exchange for candor. The first tier included the best QBs, the fifth tier the worst.
NFL

