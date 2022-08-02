Read on dallasexpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Cowboys Linked To Odell Beckham: NFL World Reacts
If there's one thing Jerry Jones always liked on his Cowboys teams, it was stars. And Odell Beckham Jr. certainly fits the bill. On Tuesday morning's "Get Up," ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum floated the idea of Dallas going after OBJ. Saying he's the best football player left on the market and the Cowboys need to go after him.
Cowboys Reportedly Waive Rookie Linebacker
NFL teams don't have to make pare their 90-man rosters down for a while, but there are always moves made around the margins in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys made one of those moves earlier today when they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford. A former standout at Texas A&M,...
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terrell Owens Has Message For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
In 2022, Terrell Owens marked his return to football by playing for the semi-pro Fan Controlled Football League. After a spring with the FCF, he has a message for the Dallas Cowboys. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Owens retweeted a fan's suggestion that he join the Cowboys as a veteran...
When Does The 2022 NFL Season Start? 2022 NFL Schedule Info
The NFL has officially returned! Last night, the Raiders and Jaguars met in the Hall of Fame Game, which means we’re inching closer to the 2022 regular season. The Los Angeles Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champs, but Vegas doesn’t favor a repeat, with the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers all favored ahead of Matthew Stafford and company. We’ve compiled the Week 1 schedule as well as the complete Thursday Night/Sunday Night/Monday Night Football schedules for the 2022 season (but remember the NFL uses “flexible scheduling” later in the season). When exactly does the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: History says Cowboys winning NFC East again is a long shot
Pop quiz, hot shot. Which NFL division has the longest active streak without a repeat division champion?. It's the NFC East! The division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Philadelphia Eagles' four-year run from 2001-04. So will the Dallas Cowboys repeat in 2022?. Here's everything you need to know...
The Dallas Cowboys are the NFL's most valuable franchise
Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsAmerica's Team hasn't won a Super Bowl in over two decades but it's still — by far — the most valuable NFL franchise, according to a recent valuation by Sportico.Driving the news: The value ranking comes as the Dallas Cowboys attend training camp in Oxnard, California.The big picture: The Cowboys were valued at $7.6 billion in the 2022 rankings. The Rams, with a new stadium that just hosted a Super Bowl (that they won), ranked second with a $5.9 billion valuation.Our nemesis teams have nothing on us, financially. The Giants rank fourth, the Washington Commanders rank...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brandon Graham: 'Loving how we're smothering our offense, making them better'
BG, who is entering his 13th season with the Eagles coming off a torn Achilles last year, is fired up about the team’s end rushers lead by the addition of Haason Reddick.
NFL coach: Cowboys' Dak Prescott won't suddenly 'become something more special'
In his ninth annual tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Mike Sando of The Athletic put six signal-callers in Tier 1: Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Bengals). Sando's rankings reflect voting from NFL coaches and executives, who were granted anonymity in exchange for candor. The first tier included the best QBs, the fifth tier the worst.
Jerry Jones: 'No urgency' for Cowboys to sign veteran receiver
The Dallas Cowboys will likely be short a wide receiver for the first few weeks of the season, following James Washington’s foot injury on Monday.
Comments / 0