Read on dallasexpress.com
Related
dallasexpress.com
Dallas City Council Considering De-Prioritizing Abortion Investigations
The Dallas City Council is looking to follow in the footsteps of other Texas cities trying to circumvent the state’s near-total abortion ban. Pro-abortion Councilmember Adam Bazaldua of District 7 called a special meeting of the council’s Quality of Life committee on Tuesday afternoon to measure support for a resolution in response to Texas’ abortion law.
dallasexpress.com
Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up
A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
fox4news.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Blacks & Hispanics Unhappy with City Council on Crime
The Dallas Express recently conducted exclusive polling of Dallas residents on crime and their perceptions of how city government is handling this critical issue. With violent crimes such as murder on the rise, gauging the public’s perception is more important now than ever. While it may seem commonsensical to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Dallas Plan Addresses Racial and Class Inequities
A plan unveiled at Dallas City Hall Wednesday calls for a major transformation of city government operations and spending in an effort to reverse the impact of racial bias in many neighborhoods. Casey Thomas, city council member and a former Dallas NAACP President, was an original supporter of the plan.
dallasexpress.com
Local Groups Help People Stay Cool
North Texas organizations are helping vulnerable populations stay cool as the region continues to experience high temperatures. OurCalling, a Dallas-based nonprofit, opened its doors at about 6:30 a.m. — earlier than usual — in July so homeless and vagrant people could get out of the heat, according to FOX 4 News.
dallasexpress.com
Local Nonprofit Provides Cooling Resources in Extreme Heat
A local nonprofit organization is battling to save lives this summer as North Texas experiences extreme heat, and its two main weapons in the fight are water and ice. When We Love, a “nonprofit organization serving youth, single-parent families, and veterans struggling with poverty and homelessness” in Tarrant County, is currently focused on providing hydration and a cooling station for those in need.
dallasexpress.com
Local Entities Offer ‘Inflation Pay’
As inflation continues to drive up the cost of living, businesses and local governments are issuing “inflation pay” to workers. Hysen Lushaj, the owner of Fort Worth’s Nizza Pizza, sought to assist employees by giving raises to offset the receding economy. He explained, “They need a raise because everything has gone through the roof. Rent’s up; food costs are up; gas is up.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Mayor Of Richardson, Texas And Husband Convicted Of Public Corruption
Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and her land developer husband Mark Jordan, 55, were convicted of public corruption in the Eastern District of Texas. Residents of Plano, both were sentenced to six years in federal prison. “Citizens should be able to trust that their elected representatives honestly...
checkoutdfw.com
2 Dallas-area cities ranked among the Top 10 safest cities in the U.S.
Two Dallas area cities have been ranked among the top 10 safest cities in the U.S., to raise a family. Safewise.com used FBI crime data on cities with a population greater than 75,000 to calculate overall safety for a total of 430 cities. There were eight total Texas cities in...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Murder Rate up 116% in June
While the Dallas City Council was on summer recess, news of homicides more than doubling in the region in June ’22 was reported by The Dallas Express. Violent crime — a primary focus of Dallas Eric Mayor Johnson’s initiatives — was up 13% over the previous year for June.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mavs Foundation Donating $150,000 to Families Struggling With Summer Heat
The Dallas Mavericks announced in a release Tuesday that the Mavs Foundation is granting $150,000 in emergency funds to nonprofits supporting those impacted by the dangerous heat and increased living costs. The team said the funds will support programs that donate air conditioning units and cooling centers for this summer's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
School Supplies Available for Local Students
As the 2022-23 school year fast approaches, families across North Texas have more than one resource available if they lack school supplies. Local organizations have gathered supplies to distribute to those in need, with a few events scheduled for the first week of August. On August 5, Dallas families can...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need
Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
Catholic Charities Dallas recovers stolen mobile food pantry
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So many North Texans are struggling to afford basic necessities right now, including food. Catholic Charities Dallas has been working nonstop to fill the need, but Monday night one of their mobile food pantries used to deliver meals was stolen. On Wednesday, it was located by police but they're still searching for the person responsible for stealing it."They stole the control for the refrigerator," Catholic Charities Dallas' Rigoberto Aguilar said. "They actually stole the backup battery that goes down here. They stole the innolift. They stole all the tables. All the supplies for the drivers." He said even the...
Norman Alston: What Happens Next For Marquita Court Says a Lot About Dallas
Karen Eubank: When I heard about the roof collapse at Marquita Court, a wave of dread washed over me. I rang CandysDirt.com photographer Mimi Perez, and we met at the corner of Matilda and Marquita on Tuesday to see the damage. We were worried, but determining whether or not a damaged historic building can be repaired is not in our wheelhouse.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
City of Mesquite approves construction of 235-acre retail and business development along IH-20
MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite has approved a 235-acre retail and business development. Located on the north side of IH-20 between Lasater and Lawson Roads, the development will offer approximately 180,000 square feet of retail and ultimately 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business and logistics space.
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
Who doesn't love spending Saturday morning at a farmer's market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced.
Comments / 10