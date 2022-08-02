DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So many North Texans are struggling to afford basic necessities right now, including food. Catholic Charities Dallas has been working nonstop to fill the need, but Monday night one of their mobile food pantries used to deliver meals was stolen. On Wednesday, it was located by police but they're still searching for the person responsible for stealing it."They stole the control for the refrigerator," Catholic Charities Dallas' Rigoberto Aguilar said. "They actually stole the backup battery that goes down here. They stole the innolift. They stole all the tables. All the supplies for the drivers." He said even the...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO