ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penobscot County, ME

Police in Maine issue silver alert for man going through ‘crisis’

coast931.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on coast931.com

Comments / 0

Related
coast931.com

Police locate juvenile who escaped custody in Bangor area

UPDATE: Police say Devyn was located in Bangor Wednesday afternoon. Police in Bangor are searching for a 15-year-old girl who escaped from the custody of another department. Bangor Police said Wednesday the juvenile escaped custody Tuesday evening while in Bangor and is missing. The juvenile, Devyn Austin, is 5′ 3″...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy