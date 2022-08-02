Police in Maine issue silver alert for man going through ‘crisis’

Read on coast931.com
Police locate juvenile who escaped custody in Bangor area
UPDATE: Police say Devyn was located in Bangor Wednesday afternoon. Police in Bangor are searching for a 15-year-old girl who escaped from the custody of another department. Bangor Police said Wednesday the juvenile escaped custody Tuesday evening while in Bangor and is missing. The juvenile, Devyn Austin, is 5′ 3″...
Police searching for man accused of crashing into Old Town home and fleeing the scene
Police are looking for a man who they say crashed his pickup truck into a house in Old Town and then fled the scene. Police say 57-year-old Roger Eldridge of Greenbush was behind the wheel when he crashed his pickup truck into an Old Town police radar and then a home on Stillwater Avenue. No one inside the home was hurt.
