“Passport to Good Health” for people 50+
Some local residents 50 years of age and older took advantage of a local health and resource fair today.
Nevada Farmers Market looking to expand
NEVADA, Mo. — The people of Nevada were using food to help the community. The Salsa Festival made its return to the Nevada Farmers Market. It’s one of the Market’s annual events. Throughout the day people competed to see who had the best mild and spicy salsa. It’s been going on for roughly five years, […]
Scope of Bartlett Soybean Project Continues to Grow
As construction moves forward on the new Bartlett soybean crushing facility near Cherryvale the scope of the project is getting increasingly larger. Alden Harris with Bartlett says the projected amount of beans processed at the facility annually continues to grow with the number of soybeans projected to be processed at the plant close to 45 million bushels annually.
SEK Humane Society and Pawprints part ways after lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – SEK Humane Society parts ways with Pawprints on the Heartland following a lawsuit. Pawprints is a non-profit organization in southeast Kansas. They provided spay and neuter surgery on-site at the SEK Humane Society. Pawprints also pairs up with TNR of Crawford County to try and live trap feral cats in the county.
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:55 – I was dispatched to Walmart for a theft. A report for shoplifting was taken. 19:15 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft in progress. The investigation is ongoing. Thursday, July 21. 20:53 – An officer was dispatched to 1604-29 S. Ellis...
fortscott.biz
549 Fort Scott Residents Had No Power Following Storm Last Evening
As of 7:30 a.m. August 4, there were 549 Fort Scott residents on the north side still without power, according to a customer service representative at Evergy. This follows a thunderstorm that swept through town on Wednesday evening. To view the outage map:. https://outagemap.evergy.com/. At that time there was no...
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
Carthage starts trial period with scooters
Carthage's Park & Rec is testing a bigger riding radius for Lime scooters.
Joplin Fire rescue dog from ledge at Mother Nature’s Crack
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Animal Control was assisted by Joplin Firefighters on Thursday afternoon rescuing a dog that had fallen off the top of the cliffs at Mother Nature’s Crack in Wildcat Glades. Joplin Fire state in a release of information the little white dog appeared to have...
News To Know: body discovered by abandoned farmhouse, motorcycle hit and run, train collides with tractor trailer
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The Jasper County sheriff’s department opens an investigation after a body is found in a vehicle in a rural part of the county. Authorities say the body was found around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon near Civil War and Pine Road at a long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown. Detectives say a vehicle was found behind the farmhouse with the body inside, believed to be that of a missing Alba woman, Michele Stone. Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Click here to read more about this story.
Part of new Neosho road extension named after project board member
NEOSHO, Mo. — A local government organization is recognizing the hard work of one of its board members. Gene Schwartz has served on the board of the Neosho Transportation Development District for 12 years, working on a project to improve the area’s transportation. That project includes adding stoplights...
News to Know: Joplin convenience store robbery charges, and deadly crashes in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities make an arrest in the robbery of a Joplin convenience store. On Wednesday July 27th the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Zips convenience store on 32nd street. During the investigation the JPD found the suspect had entered the store through a broken window and stole a variety of store merchandise before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video from a separate occasion showed the suspect forced entry into the business and stole additional merchandise. Authorities tracked down the suspect, 18-year old Aaron Moore, a homeless man and confirmed that Moore committed the burglaries. Moore has been arrested and charged for burglary, property damage and stealing.
Have you seen this missing teen? Could be traveling across state line to Kansas
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Gone missing from his residence on August 1, have you seen the missing teen, Matthew Messner, 16. Last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County, Mo. Possibly headed to Pittsburg or Weir, Kan. area to see his brother.
fortscott.biz
Constitutional Amendment Question: Yes, in Bourbon County, but No Kansas Totals
Click below to view the unofficial primary election results submitted by Ashley Shelton, Bourbon County Clerk. Most incumbents faired well in this election and the constitutional amendment proposed vote was Yes with 2, 335 votes and No-1,662 in Bourbon County. (See page 26 of the submitted documents) The state of...
fortscott.biz
Death Notice of Stephen Doherty
Stephen Joseph “Steve” Doherty, 62, of Fort Scott, passed away Wednesday morning, August 3, 2022, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Father Robert McElwee will celebrate the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, with burial following at St. Mary’s Cemetery, under the direction of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home.
