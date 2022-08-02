ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Food 4 Less More or Less What’s Your Guess?!

We’re happy to have Renee Cleaver on this month’s edition of “More or Less, What’s Your Guess?!” Will this fierce contestant from Joplin make a clean sweep and win big?! Find out right here!
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Nevada Farmers Market looking to expand

NEVADA, Mo. — The people of Nevada were using food to help the community. The Salsa Festival made its return to the Nevada Farmers Market. It’s one of the Market’s annual events. Throughout the day people competed to see who had the best mild and spicy salsa. It’s been going on for roughly five years, […]
NEVADA, MO
kggfradio.com

Scope of Bartlett Soybean Project Continues to Grow

As construction moves forward on the new Bartlett soybean crushing facility near Cherryvale the scope of the project is getting increasingly larger. Alden Harris with Bartlett says the projected amount of beans processed at the facility annually continues to grow with the number of soybeans projected to be processed at the plant close to 45 million bushels annually.
CHERRYVALE, KS
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:55 – I was dispatched to Walmart for a theft. A report for shoplifting was taken. 19:15 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft in progress. The investigation is ongoing. Thursday, July 21. 20:53 – An officer was dispatched to 1604-29 S. Ellis...
WEBB CITY, MO
fortscott.biz

549 Fort Scott Residents Had No Power Following Storm Last Evening

As of 7:30 a.m. August 4, there were 549 Fort Scott residents on the north side still without power, according to a customer service representative at Evergy. This follows a thunderstorm that swept through town on Wednesday evening. To view the outage map:. https://outagemap.evergy.com/. At that time there was no...
FORT SCOTT, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: body discovered by abandoned farmhouse, motorcycle hit and run, train collides with tractor trailer

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The Jasper County sheriff’s department opens an investigation after a body is found in a vehicle in a rural part of the county. Authorities say the body was found around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon near Civil War and Pine Road at a long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown. Detectives say a vehicle was found behind the farmhouse with the body inside, believed to be that of a missing Alba woman, Michele Stone. Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Click here to read more about this story.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Joplin convenience store robbery charges, and deadly crashes in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities make an arrest in the robbery of a Joplin convenience store. On Wednesday July 27th the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Zips convenience store on 32nd street. During the investigation the JPD found the suspect had entered the store through a broken window and stole a variety of store merchandise before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video from a separate occasion showed the suspect forced entry into the business and stole additional merchandise. Authorities tracked down the suspect, 18-year old Aaron Moore, a homeless man and confirmed that Moore committed the burglaries. Moore has been arrested and charged for burglary, property damage and stealing.
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

Death Notice of Stephen Doherty

Stephen Joseph “Steve” Doherty, 62, of Fort Scott, passed away Wednesday morning, August 3, 2022, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Father Robert McElwee will celebrate the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, with burial following at St. Mary’s Cemetery, under the direction of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home.
FORT SCOTT, KS

