Read on www.dodgersnation.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The most of National Night out in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
NBC Sports
What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again
SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk. The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
Dodgers Postgame: LA Wins Again in San Francisco as Team Remembers the Great Vin Scully
The Dodgers were back in action on Tuesday night, taking on the San Francisco Giants in Oracle Park once again. In the midst of an 8-game road trip, the boys in blue made another strong statement with a 9-5 victory over their long-time rivals. An Offensive Onslaught. The offense continued...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: Joe Davis Pays Beautiful Tribute to Vin Scully Mid-Game
What Joe Davis was able to do on Tuesday night was pretty incredible, all things considered. With such a sad and sudden announcement of the passing of Vin Scully, the Dodgers play-by-play man handled it with perfect tact and emotions. He allowed fans to feel the moment while also offering anecdotes to remind us all how lucky we were to know Vin.
Dodgers Fans React to James Outman’s Home Run in First MLB At-Bat
Just two days, 25-year-old James Outman received the call that he would be getting the call up to the big club and joining the active roster with the Dodgers. On Sunday, the starting right fielder homered in his first at-bat in his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning.
Dodgers: Remembering Vin Scully’s Most Memorable Dodgers Moments And Iconic Calls
There will never be another one like Vin Scully. The Dodgers broadcaster was larger than life, and yet carried himself with the friendliness and compassion of an old friend. Across almost 7 decades of calling games between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, Vin was not just the voice of the Dodgers, but the voice of baseball.
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Makes His MLB Debut Tonight
The Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of their series tonight in the Bay Area. Julio Urias will get the ball and faces off against right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be looking to keep up their offense outburst, putting up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: LA Lands Slugger Joey Gallo in Deal With the Yankees
The Dodgers missed out on Juan Soto. That much seems certain at this point. The Nationals’ superstar was dealt to the Padres this morning and despite a hold-up in the trade, it looks like it has gone through officially. Naturally, Andrew Friedman and his front office had to pivto somewhere else.
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas ‘Didn’t Feel Like Anyone Could Stop Me’ On Stolen Base In MLB Debut
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas made his long-anticipated MLB debut against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night and helped lead the club to a 3-0 victory. Vargas batted seventh as the designated hitter and roped an RBI double at 106 mph in his first at-bat to put L.A. up 1-0 in the second inning. He then went on to steal third base on the first pitch after his extra-base hit.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Could Return This Weekend
The Dodgers will get their first look at Juan Soto with his new team when the Padres come to town this weekend. It should be a very interesting series for a lot of different reasons, including a pregame ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Vin Scully on Friday night.
FOX Sports
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers News: Watch Recent Call-Up Miguel Vargas Introduce Himself in Dugout
Amidst a flurry of deals from the Dodgers, LA called up Miguel Vargas, one of their top position player prospects, to keep the active roster whole for the second game of the Giants series in San Francisco. Vargas has never played in a big league game for the Dodgers, and...
MLB News: Juan Soto Trade Dramatically Alters World Series Odds Landscape
The NL playoff picture just got a whole lot more interesting in the last two days. The San Diego Padres made not one, but two blockbuster trades in the last two days. On Monday, San Diego sent four players to Milwaukee in exchange for four-time All-Star Josh Hader. Then, hours before the 3PM PT trade deadline on Tuesday, the Padres landed Nationals superstar Juan Soto in a trade that sent baseball Twitter into a frenzy.
Dodgers Rumors: Padres Add Another Bat, Pick Up Brandon Drury
The Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target just ahead of the trade deadline. Today, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that San Diego is matching up with the Cincinnati Reds to acquire infielder Brandon Drury. The journeyman utility man is in the midst of a...
Dodgers News: Padres Officially Land Juan Soto in Megadeal With the Nationals
The good news is that Dodgers fans can finally start wondering where Juan Soto is going to end up at the deadline. The bad news is that he is coming to the National League West to play for the Padres. The deal was announced today with the trade deadline coming up at 3 PM pacific time. And it’s a massive one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: LA Pays Tribute to Vin, Scully’s Most Memorable Calls, Fans React & More!
When all the news of the day is flooded with stories of one man, you know that person must be regarded highly. That’s just the case as news of Vin Scully’s unfortunate passing is all people were able to talk about yesterday after the world learned of his passing during the Dodgers-Giants game in San Francisco on Tuesday night.
Dodgers vs Giants: Betting Odds, Predictions, and Picks for August 2
Now that the dust has settled on another MLB trade deadline, the Dodgers can refocus on the task at hand. LA will play the second game of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants, hoping to win their sixth-consecutive game against their arch rivals. Tyler Anderson, one of the...
Dodgers Were Serious Finalists For Juan Soto But Fell Short
The Dodgers didn’t do a whole lot at the trade deadline this year. They landed Joey Gallo in a deal and sent off a few guys that didn’t have much of a postseason roster chance. Jake Lamb was dealt to the Mariners for cash and Mitch White went to the Blue Jays for a pair of minor leaguers.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Exits With Injury
The Dodgers and Giants are playing the final game of their series this afternoon in the Bay Area. With Los Angeles looking for another 4-game sweep, they sent out Clayton Kershaw to the mound. He got through 4 innings of work before coming out of the game. Kershaw threw some...
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0