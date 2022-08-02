ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again

SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk. The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Joe Davis Pays Beautiful Tribute to Vin Scully Mid-Game

What Joe Davis was able to do on Tuesday night was pretty incredible, all things considered. With such a sad and sudden announcement of the passing of Vin Scully, the Dodgers play-by-play man handled it with perfect tact and emotions. He allowed fans to feel the moment while also offering anecdotes to remind us all how lucky we were to know Vin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Juan Soto
Yardbarker

Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas ‘Didn’t Feel Like Anyone Could Stop Me’ On Stolen Base In MLB Debut

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas made his long-anticipated MLB debut against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night and helped lead the club to a 3-0 victory. Vargas batted seventh as the designated hitter and roped an RBI double at 106 mph in his first at-bat to put L.A. up 1-0 in the second inning. He then went on to steal third base on the first pitch after his extra-base hit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Dodgers News#Dodgers Post Game
Dodgers Nation

MLB News: Juan Soto Trade Dramatically Alters World Series Odds Landscape

The NL playoff picture just got a whole lot more interesting in the last two days. The San Diego Padres made not one, but two blockbuster trades in the last two days. On Monday, San Diego sent four players to Milwaukee in exchange for four-time All-Star Josh Hader. Then, hours before the 3PM PT trade deadline on Tuesday, the Padres landed Nationals superstar Juan Soto in a trade that sent baseball Twitter into a frenzy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Exits With Injury

The Dodgers and Giants are playing the final game of their series this afternoon in the Bay Area. With Los Angeles looking for another 4-game sweep, they sent out Clayton Kershaw to the mound. He got through 4 innings of work before coming out of the game. Kershaw threw some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy