Three Young Texas Girls Found Drowned In A Neighborhood Pond

Read on kqvt.com
Related
blavity.com
Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found In Private Pond Near Texas Home
Three girls disappeared while under the care of their babysitter on July 29. The next day, authorities found the young sisters dead in a pond near their Cass County, Texas home.
KSLA
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An 87-year-old man is dead, killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound as authorities were trying to execute a search warrant as part of a felony investigation. It happened late the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 4 at a residence in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks...
Shreveport woman arrested after child found in hot car in casino parking garage
A six-year-old is in the hospita,l and a woman is facing criminal charges after police say she left the child unattended in a car in a downtown Shreveport parking garage Wednesday.
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man pointed gun at clerk, threatened to shoot up store
TEXARKANA, Texas — A man was arrested in Texas after police said he pointed a gun at a convenience store clerk and threatened to shoot the place up. The Texarkana Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Scott Daniels, 46, on charges of deadly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest. Police said that Daniels did not have enough money to buy a cigar at the convenience store, and when the clerk refused to buy it for him, he cursed at the clerk and then “asked the clerk how she would feel if he shot the place up.”
3 missing sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, found dead in Texas pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- The bodies of three young children were recovered this week from a private pond after they were reported missing. According to KSLA-TV, the three children were reported missing Friday, July 29, at approximately 10 p.m. in Cass County, and several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in search efforts. Shawn Henry, the Texas game warden, told KSLA that officials found items of clothing in and around a pond, so they "centered the search on that small body of water."
ktoy1047.com
Tractor-trailers overturn on I-30 near 212 mile marker
One tractor-trailer overturned on the interstate, blocking both westbound lanes and another overturned and began leaking hazardous materials. The leaking cargo was handled by the Haz-Mat Company. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Yesterday Attorney General Paxton filed a motion to enjoin the Biden Administration from...
swark.today
HPD Arrests: July 15 – August 1, 2022
On July 15, 2022 at approximately 7:50am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jennifer Parks, 46, Camden, AR. Ms. Perks was arrested and charged with 4 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Perks was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Where They Lived, Texas Authorities Say
Three young girls — reportedly sisters — were found dead in a pond early Saturday after going missing. Authorities in Texas are now investigating how the lives of Zi’ariel Oliver, 9, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Temari Oliver, 5, were tragically cut short. Investigators in Cass County said...
KTBS
Arrest made in June homicide on West 70th Street
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have made an arrest in a June 25 shooting that left a man dead. Lloyd Cooks, 19, was arrested Thursday on second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, 31, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th Street.
Bodies of Three Young Texas Sisters Found In Private Pond
Texas Rangers are investigating the death of three young sisters after their bodies were found in a private pond, according to the Texarkana Gazette. A family friend was babysitting Temari Oliver, 5; Amiyah Hughes, 8; and Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, when they were reported missing around 11 p.m. Friday. According...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
Three girls found dead in Cass County pond
hree little girls, missing in northeast Texas, have been found dead in a pond over the weekend. About 10 p.m. Friday night, the three sisters ages 5, 8 and 9 went missing from their family home in Atlanta, Texas
Atlanta ISD gives statement on tragic death of three sisters
ATLANTA, Texas — Bodies of three siblings, Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes ,8, and Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, were found in a pound near the intersection of Highway 77 and County Road 3319 west of Atlanta, Texas. Investigators said the children were reported missing Friday night around 10 p.m.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Sheriff BJ Fletcher, Harrison County
MARSHALL, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher as part of KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future...
KLTV
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
ktoy1047.com
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
KTBS
Man who killed Shreveport postal worker sentenced to 40 years
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who killed a postal worker while he was delivering the mail was sentenced Wednesday to serve 40 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release. Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on March 21, and he...
Q92
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kqvt.com/
Comments / 0