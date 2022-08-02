Three Young Texas Girls Found Drowned In A Neighborhood Pond

TEXARKANA, Texas — A man was arrested in Texas after police said he pointed a gun at a convenience store clerk and threatened to shoot the place up. The Texarkana Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Scott Daniels, 46, on charges of deadly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest. Police said that Daniels did not have enough money to buy a cigar at the convenience store, and when the clerk refused to buy it for him, he cursed at the clerk and then “asked the clerk how she would feel if he shot the place up.”

