New Rochelle, NY

talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle Seeks Property Owner Input for Drainage Analysis Study

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 4, 2022) — The City of New Rochelle is asking property owners to help document flooding issues as part of a comprehensive review of the City’s six watersheds. Why it matters: property owners who have experienced severe flooding can include their property in a...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Calhoun is Selling its 74th Street Building

Calhoun, a private school with two locations on the Upper West Side, has enlisted Cushman & Wakefield to sell its lower school building at 160 West 74th Street, between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues. Calhoun’s main building can be found at 433 West End Ave at 81st Street. Known as...
MANHATTAN, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of La Cantina Restaurant, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway, sipping a margarita and gazing out onto a bucolic lake nestled between the parkway and Ardsley’s V.E. Macy Park. La Cantina, accessible...
ARDSLEY, NY
New Rochelle, NY
riverdalepress.com

From an HVAC tech to a casino facility director

Eric Daniels’ career took a circuitous route that started out on an Alaska Air Force base, included pit stops at apartment buildings and a large hospital and wound up at one of the largest gaming floors in the country. For the Detroit native, his Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery...
YONKERS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident

Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
SEA CLIFF, NY
larchmontloop.com

Fire Destroys Larchmont Home at Heart of Preservation Movement

An historic Larchmont home known as “The Orchard,” that spearheaded a movement against overdevelopment went up in flames Sunday, July 31. The total destruction of the more than 6000 square foot house at 40 Ocean Avenue in Larchmont Manor comes after one of the largest fires in Larchmont in recent years.
WIBX 950

The Worst Place to Visit In New York State

New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westviewnews.org

News that’s easy to digest: Northwell Health Brings Endoscopy and Colonoscopy Services to the West Village

In a city as diverse as New York, full of people with unique backgrounds, personalities and life experiences, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: stomach problems are no fun. It’s maybe not as much of a relatable topic as the housing market being a complete nightmare right now—but we have all at one time or another suffered through a stomach bug, indigestion, or a bout of diarrhea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC plans to end school-based COVID testing program, source says

New York City is planning to end its program to administer weekly coronavirus tests to a random sample of students, Chalkbeat has learned, removing one of the last standing campus COVID safety measures.The decision to discontinue on-site PCR testing after summer school ends was communicated internally last month, a source with knowledge of the program said.“The city decided it was no longer necessary,” the source said, noting that a specific rationale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

