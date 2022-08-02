Gems take lead in top of the eighth, give it right back to Normal in bottom of eighth

Read on muddyriversports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyriversports.com
Gems limited to six hits, one run as they are officially out of second-half race for division title
ALTON, Ill. — The Quincy Gems were officially eliminated from any chance of winning the second half title in the Prospect League’s Great River Division with a 3-1 loss to the Alton River Dragons on Wednesday night. The Gems (9-15 second half, 28-28 overall) are six games behind...
muddyriversports.com
Golf tournament at Arrowhead Heights on Aug. 27 to benefit Payson Seymour boys basketball program
PAYSON, Ill. — A golf tournament to benefit the Payson Seymour High School boys basketball team will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at Arrowhead Heights Golf Course in Camp Point. The tournament also will have a 50/50 raffle and silent basket raffle. Teams can register in advance by emailing...
The Trinity of Terror Tour Is Coming To Iowa And Illinois This Fall
Just like a great movie franchise that needs a trilogy, the Trinity of Terror tour is getting back together for a Part III. And the Quad Cities has a couple of options to check out the show. Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless in White will be back...
Central Illinois Proud
Route 29 at Stevenson near Chillicothe reopened after crash
UPDATE (11:18 a.m.) — Illinois Route 29 has reopened for normal traffic. ROME, Ill. (WMBD) — City of Peoria officials said a crash has temporarily closed Illinois Route 29 at E. Stevenson Avenue Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday
UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
Central Illinois Proud
Closed Shell gas stations begin to reopen
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for more than a day, Shell gas stations in the Peoria area began reopening their doors Thursday evening. On Wednesday, at least five Shell gas stations were forced to close due to possible tax revenue violations. A representative with Indiana-based Kamla Kaur...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 18-22, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. ACF Holdings, LLC of Golden sold an apartment building at 304...
RELATED PEOPLE
tspr.org
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
wglt.org
'Built to serve all': Bloomington-Normal YMCA is set to open a $24 million facility
YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken explained each of the new facility's basketball courts will be named for YMCA values: caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s new $24 million facility is set to open. The 76,000-square-foot building at 202 St....
fordcountychronicle.com
Just Hamburgers’ grand reopening set for Saturday
PAXTON — The highly anticipated grand reopening of one of Paxton’s most well-known businesses — Just Hamburgers — is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, and its new owners are as excited as just about anyone else. “I’m super excited,” said Paxton native Todd Thorstenson, who co-owns...
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Logan, Mason, McLean, Peoria, Schuyler, Tazewell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Fulton; Logan; Mason; McLean; Peoria; Schuyler; Tazewell; Woodford The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Logan County in central Illinois Woodford County in central Illinois Fulton County in west central Illinois Tazewell County in central Illinois Northwestern McLean County in central Illinois East central Schuyler County in west central Illinois Mason County in central Illinois Central Peoria County in central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 735 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trivoli, or 7 miles northeast of Canton, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Peoria, Pekin, Canton, Eureka, Havana, Lewistown, Mason City, East Peoria, Morton, Washington, Bartonville, Creve Coeur, West Peoria, Metamora, Germantown Hills, Marquette Heights, El Paso, Tremont, Roanoke and Bellevue. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 4 and 31. Interstate 39 between mile markers 9 and 21. Interstate 474 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 74 between mile markers 78 and 125. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Stolen vehicle recovered from Illinois River near Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District Police and the Pekin Police and Fire Department have recovered a stolen car from the Illinois River just south of the Pekin Boat docks. The car was driven into the river July 29 and police have been attempting to...
hoiabc.com
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
977wmoi.com
Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL
An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
Comments / 0