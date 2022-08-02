ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Gems take lead in top of the eighth, give it right back to Normal in bottom of eighth

By Muddy River News
muddyriversports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on muddyriversports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Route 29 at Stevenson near Chillicothe reopened after crash

UPDATE (11:18 a.m.) — Illinois Route 29 has reopened for normal traffic. ROME, Ill. (WMBD) — City of Peoria officials said a crash has temporarily closed Illinois Route 29 at E. Stevenson Avenue Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route at this time.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Normal, IL
Quincy, IL
Sports
City
Quincy, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Normal, IL
Sports
hoiabc.com

Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday

UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
Central Illinois Proud

Closed Shell gas stations begin to reopen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for more than a day, Shell gas stations in the Peoria area began reopening their doors Thursday evening. On Wednesday, at least five Shell gas stations were forced to close due to possible tax revenue violations. A representative with Indiana-based Kamla Kaur...
PEORIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 18-22, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. ACF Holdings, LLC of Golden sold an apartment building at 304...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
tspr.org

Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb

One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
MACOMB, IL
wglt.org

'Built to serve all': Bloomington-Normal YMCA is set to open a $24 million facility

YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken explained each of the new facility's basketball courts will be named for YMCA values: caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s new $24 million facility is set to open. The 76,000-square-foot building at 202 St....
fordcountychronicle.com

Just Hamburgers’ grand reopening set for Saturday

PAXTON — The highly anticipated grand reopening of one of Paxton’s most well-known businesses — Just Hamburgers — is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, and its new owners are as excited as just about anyone else. “I’m super excited,” said Paxton native Todd Thorstenson, who co-owns...
PAXTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospect League#Gems#Normal Cornbelters#Games Behind#Quincy Gems Normal#The Prospect League#Great River Division
Central Illinois Proud

Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
PEORIA, IL
Q985

Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats

I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Logan, Mason, McLean, Peoria, Schuyler, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Fulton; Logan; Mason; McLean; Peoria; Schuyler; Tazewell; Woodford The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Logan County in central Illinois Woodford County in central Illinois Fulton County in west central Illinois Tazewell County in central Illinois Northwestern McLean County in central Illinois East central Schuyler County in west central Illinois Mason County in central Illinois Central Peoria County in central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 735 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trivoli, or 7 miles northeast of Canton, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Peoria, Pekin, Canton, Eureka, Havana, Lewistown, Mason City, East Peoria, Morton, Washington, Bartonville, Creve Coeur, West Peoria, Metamora, Germantown Hills, Marquette Heights, El Paso, Tremont, Roanoke and Bellevue. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 4 and 31. Interstate 39 between mile markers 9 and 21. Interstate 474 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 74 between mile markers 78 and 125. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning

BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
BEASON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Central Illinois Proud

Stolen vehicle recovered from Illinois River near Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District Police and the Pekin Police and Fire Department have recovered a stolen car from the Illinois River just south of the Pekin Boat docks. The car was driven into the river July 29 and police have been attempting to...
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

Missing Peoria man found

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
977wmoi.com

Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL

An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
WASHINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy