Illinois squad opens Senior League Softball World Series with offensive outburst

Local golfers finish strong at the State Jr. Girls Championship, and the men’s Illinois Open
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Local golfers have spent the past three days putting their skills to the test against the top golfers in Illinois. The men were competing in the Illinois Open at Stonebridge Country Club in Aurora. Several girls were competing in the Illinois State Junior Girls Championship at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth. Both […]
New Study Shows Just How Badly People Want To Leave Illinois
At one point in our state's history, Illinois was a big growth spot in the country. During the 19th century up to just past the midpoint of the 20th century, people from all over the country and the world poured into Illinois. Then, as we approached the millennium, those numbers...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded
Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week
The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
WATCH: 97-Year-Old Illinois Farmer Had Johnny Carson in Stitches
JOHNNY CARSON -- AT HIS BEST WITH REGULAR FOLKS. But perhaps the funniest episodes were ones where everyday, ordinary people appeared for whatever reasons and Johnny made them feel right at home. A classic interaction involved a woman who collected potato chips that looked like other objects--a pear, a pumpkin, a camel, among others. Her reaction in this clip is one of the best moments in Tonight Show history:
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
wsiu.org
Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget
178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
kbsi23.com
IL Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M for renovations to Rend Lake Resort
BENTON, Ill. (KBSI) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced $17.5 million for renovations to the Rend Lake Resort on Wednesday. The resort has been closed since 2016. The funding will be used to renovate the conference center, restaurant, cabins, pool, and boatel, which collectively will enable the resort to host lodging guests, conferences, and other visitors and events.
Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon
ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Pritzker announces $17.5 million in investments for Rend Lake improvements
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced $17.5 million for renovations at Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. Pritzker gathered with state and local leaders at Rend Lake Resort on Wednesday to announce the investment, which will be used to to renovate the conference center, restaurant, cabins, pool and boatel.
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
Extreme rainfall in southern Illinois causing flash flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologists are watching a line of storms forming near St. Louis. They are tied to rain-cooled air that has pushed west from the heavy storms in eastern Illinois. They may reach the St. Louis area this afternoon. Central Illinois has been getting pounded...
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
foxillinois.com
PHOTOS: Severe flooding across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Severe flooding hit several areas across central Illinois Tuesday morning. You can check out the latest weather updates by clicking here.
Survey Says Illinois Is Obsessed With This Fast Food Joint
In his song "We Didn't Start The Fire," Billy Joel sings the line "Rock and roller, cola wars, I can't take it anymore," which is a reference to the blood feud that was going on between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the middle 1980s. The two soft drink giants went at it bare-knuckled trying to grab the most pop-drinking customers in the nation.
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA COVID-19 UPDATE
(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there was a 9% increase in new COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week over the previous week. While the counties in the High Community Level increased last week to 66, up from 58 the week before, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level last week dropped to 31, down from 36 the previous week. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. All but one of our fifteen area downstate counties are on the High Level list, White County is on the Medium List. Everyone is urged to stay diligent in taking precautions to fight all coronavirus variants. For more on all numbers and details, go to cdc.org website.
wsiu.org
The Illinois and Upper Mississippi Rivers are changing. Here's how
There's more water flowing through the Illinois and upper Mississippi rivers now than in the past few decades. That's one of the key takeaways from a recent report on ecological trends in the river systems. It's part of a study monitoring long-term changes in the rivers over the past three decades.
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans
NEWTON — Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff’s department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops. Farmer Richard...
