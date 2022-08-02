ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois squad opens Senior League Softball World Series with offensive outburst

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Local golfers finish strong at the State Jr. Girls Championship, and the men’s Illinois Open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Local golfers have spent the past three days putting their skills to the test against the top golfers in Illinois. The men were competing in the Illinois Open at Stonebridge Country Club in Aurora. Several girls were competing in the Illinois State Junior Girls Championship at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth. Both […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded

Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week

The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
wpsdlocal6.com

Pritzker announces $17.5 million in investments for Rend Lake improvements

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced $17.5 million for renovations at Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. Pritzker gathered with state and local leaders at Rend Lake Resort on Wednesday to announce the investment, which will be used to to renovate the conference center, restaurant, cabins, pool and boatel.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter

With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
foxillinois.com

PHOTOS: Severe flooding across central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Severe flooding hit several areas across central Illinois Tuesday morning. You can check out the latest weather updates by clicking here.
1440 WROK

Survey Says Illinois Is Obsessed With This Fast Food Joint

In his song "We Didn't Start The Fire," Billy Joel sings the line "Rock and roller, cola wars, I can't take it anymore," which is a reference to the blood feud that was going on between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the middle 1980s. The two soft drink giants went at it bare-knuckled trying to grab the most pop-drinking customers in the nation.
freedom929.com

LOCAL / AREA COVID-19 UPDATE

(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there was a 9% increase in new COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week over the previous week. While the counties in the High Community Level increased last week to 66, up from 58 the week before, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level last week dropped to 31, down from 36 the previous week. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. All but one of our fifteen area downstate counties are on the High Level list, White County is on the Medium List. Everyone is urged to stay diligent in taking precautions to fight all coronavirus variants. For more on all numbers and details, go to cdc.org website.
OLNEY, IL
wsiu.org

The Illinois and Upper Mississippi Rivers are changing. Here's how

There's more water flowing through the Illinois and upper Mississippi rivers now than in the past few decades. That's one of the key takeaways from a recent report on ecological trends in the river systems. It's part of a study monitoring long-term changes in the rivers over the past three decades.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
illinoisnewsroom.org

Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans

NEWTON — Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff’s department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops. Farmer Richard...
JASPER COUNTY, IL

