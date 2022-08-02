KGWA Local News Tuesday 08.02.22

GB)--A groundbreaking ceremony for a new meat processing plant was held Wednesday in the Garfield County Industrial Park in the 1800 block of N. 54th Street. Chisholm Trail Meats will be a 17.000 square foot facility with the ability to process 50 head of beef a week with some hogs and lamb sprinkled in. Chisholm Trail Meats will do custom processing for any farmer who wants to bring meat to the facility. There also will be private label processing for sale in retail, as well as buying and selling of cattle for T&C Meats, the affiliated retail shop. The plant is scheduled to be up and running in January or February.

ENID, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO