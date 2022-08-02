ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Miniature Nuclear Power is Coming to Idaho in a Big Way

By Bill Colley
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on newsradio1310.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Tales From Idaho’s Most Unusual Gas Station

This was my first experience in Idaho. I bought gas in Utah after leaving Wyoming. It was a blustery day in winter and my Jeep was packed with some furnishings, dishes, and clothes. I wasn’t getting great mileage and having earlier almost run out of gas, I needed to find a pump and fast. I got off the highway in Sublett and found a station where some animals are penned alongside the building.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Industry
Idaho Falls, ID
Industry
State
Idaho State
City
Arco, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Twin Falls, ID
Business
Idaho Falls, ID
Business
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Twin Falls, ID
Industry
KIDO Talk Radio

How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!

I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why People are Not Receiving the Best Healthcare in Idaho

Finding affordable healthcare these days isn't easy. We all need it, but paying for it and getting the best service is difficult. With the weather in Idaho, you are likely to get sick. If that doesn't send you to the doctors, then at some point you will likely sprain an ankle, fall, and find yourself hurt when camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, or doing one of the many activities in Idaho. It is inevitable to not get hurt at some point with spending so much time outdoors. If an incident does happen, you need good healthcare, but are you prepared? Compared to other states, how does Idaho's healthcare compare to others?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plants#Energy Resources#Green Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Miniature Nuclear Power#Idaho National Laboratory
MIX 106

Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?

Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho lawmakers react to Biden administrations lawsuit against Idaho

Idaho political leaders reacted strongly when they heard about the Biden Administration lawsuit against Idaho's abortion ban. Responses varied between Raúl Labrador, Lawrence Wasden, Terri Pickens Manweiler and Scott Bedke. Democratic Sen.Melissa Wintrow and House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel joined Idaho Matters to share their reactions as well.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idahoans are Being Sold a Lie on Electric Cars

No materials and no minerals. I stumbled across an energy website this morning and an essay on the shortages soon ahead. This is part four of a series. I didn’t see the first three but the latest installment centered my attention. The writer explains that a shortage of minerals is on the way and we could see the costs inflate for some by as much as 70 fold. What would then be the cost of a new Tesla?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho’s Youth May Be At Risk More Than Other States

Our kids and the children in this town are the future. It is our job to help raise them right and prepare them for adulthood, the changing world around them, and what is to come later in life for them. That is easier said than done. Some children are presented with better opportunities than others, while some struggle to get through life day-to-day. Being young is tough and challenging, but some have it way harder than others. While many worry about grades, sports, and dating, others worry about real-life issues that will affect who they become. Some of the youth in Idaho are more at-risk than others, but when compared to other states, how much at-risk is the youth here?
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Food Prices That Have Risen The Most in The Last Year

Regardless of your political persuasion, inflation is a bipartisan problem. Idahoans are spending more money for the same or less amount of goods than they used to. The Biden Administration will not admit that the country is in a Recession despite the last two-quarters of negative economic growth. High fuel prices and supply chain issues are a few of the reasons given as the cause of a forty-year high inflation rate.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy