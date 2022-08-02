Snarky Puppy Uses 26 Lauten Audio Mics on New Album “Empire Central”

Read on www.mixonline.com
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Collen says today’s bands lack “star power” and argues that “the TikTok and YouTube crowd” are part of the problem
Collen is yet to hear an artist Def Leppard can “pass the baton” to, and is waiting to hear bands of a similar caliber to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and The Sex Pistols. Phil Collen was recently asked to name an artist that Def Leppard...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
The Mars Volta Announce First Album in a Decade, Share New Song: Listen
It’s official: The Mars Volta have announced their first new album in a decade. The self-titled LP is due September 16. The Mars Volta are also releasing a new song called “Vigil” today to celebrate the news. Check it out below. The Mars Volta is 14 tracks...
Ela Minus and DJ Python Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Ela Minus and DJ Python have announced a collaborative EP. Their new release, ♡ (pronounced “Corazón”), is out September 16 via the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. The duo has shared a new single from the release called “Pájaros en Verano,” which translates to “Birds in Summer.” Find the video for the track below.
TMZ.com
Pop Band 'Hanson'
The pop rock band 'Hanson' emerged on the music scene back in the early 90s and has continued to captivate their fans for decades. Their 1997 hit song "MMMBop" put the stamp on their success and fame. 'Hanson' consists of brothers Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Zac Hanson. All three...
Bad Bunny ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Is The Most Popular Album Of 2022
Bad Bunny is having a monster year and has another milestone to prove it. His album Un Verano Sin Ti is now the most popular album of 2022. As per Billboard Magazine the Puerto Rican rapper is currently the king of music with receipts to prove it. His newest LP has spent six consecutive weeks atop […]
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Aug. 5
Doechii's latest release, she / her / black bitch is both provocative and alluring, with explicit take-downs, fearless swagger and, by the end of the record, a feel-good chillout at the club. We give it a spin to open this week's show before diving into the surprising hyper pop of Pussy Riot, Seattle rapper AJ Suede's Oil On Canvas, the roots salsa of Colombia's Meridian Brothers and more.
This cover of Master Of Puppets in the style of Rammstein is the stuff of Eddie Munson’s nightmares
If Rammstein covered Metallica’s Master Of Puppets, this is what it would sound like
thesource.com
Legendary Producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Launches Kids Music Writing Camp
Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, a multi-Grammy Award winning record producer, rapper, and songwriter, is looking to take on 10 music production protégés and spend 2 days in the studio with them. Darkchild is looking to give back and help find and develop amazing, undiscovered, youth talent. He...
Metallica premieres live video of ‘Stranger Things’-themed “Master of Puppets” Lollapalooza performance
Metallica officially premiered the live video of their Stranger Things-themed performance of “Master of Puppets” at Lollapalooza. During the song's solo, the stage's video screens showed footage from the Netflix sci-fi series, specifically of the character Eddie Munson shredding the 1986 thrash classic during the season four finale. The "Master of Puppets" placement in Stranger Things has led to newfound popularity for the track, which charted on the Billboard Hot 100 following the finale's premiere last month.
Posthumous Lee “Scratch” Perry Release Shares Reggae Rarities, Unreleased Mixes, Upsetters Classics
To honor the first anniversary of the passing of reggae legend and dub pioneer Lee “Scratch” Perry Trojan Records is releasing a comprehensive box set, King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive), out September 2, spanning the artist’s nearly 65-year career. Available in multiple formats—double CD,...
Listen to Tenacious D’s Pre-‘Tribute’ Breakup Ballad: Exclusive Premiere
Before they wrote the greatest song in the world — then forgot it, then wrote a tribute to it — Tenacious D tried their hand at a breakup ballad. Jack Black and Kyle Gass reflect on their songwriting origins and rise to stardom in Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion, the latest installment in Audible's Words + Music series. The nearly two-hour episode also features seven newly recorded catalog songs from the comedy-rock duo.
Eric Church Drops Soulful Cover Of John Anderson’s “Mississippi Moon” For New Tribute Album
Eric Church can sing just about anything. And he put his own, bluesy spin on John Anderson’s 1995 song “Mississippi Moon” as part of the John Anderson tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, that dropped today. Written by Tony Joe White and Carson Whitsett, “Mississippi Moon” was released in April 1995 as the third and final single from his Country ’til I Die album, peaking at #15 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Of course, […] The post Eric Church Drops Soulful Cover Of John Anderson’s “Mississippi Moon” For New Tribute Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Alex Williams Is Back & Better Than Ever With New Release, “No Reservations”
He’s BACK. If you’re not familiar with Alex Williams, he had a helluva debut in 2017 with Better Than Myself, but it seems like Big Machine didn’t know what to do with him as there wasn’t much traction after that. But now, he’s going the independent route and gearing up to release his next studio album, Waging Peace, set for October 21st. With that being said, the up-and-comer released a kickass new single, titled “No Reservations.” “I wrote this song with […] The post Alex Williams Is Back & Better Than Ever With New Release, “No Reservations” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Claims Nickelodeon Offered Her $300,000 to Stay Quiet on Alleged Abuse
Click here to read the full article. Jennette McCurdy’s new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” includes a revelation that Nickelodeon allegedly offered her $300,000 in “hush money” so that she would not go public with the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of “The Creator.” A book excerpt including this allegation was published by Vanity Fair. McCurdy does not mention her alleged abuser by name, instead choosing to refer to him only as “The Creator.” Variety has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment on McCurdy’s claims. According to McCurdy, “The Creator” encouraged her to drink alcohol when she was only...
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Demmel to fill in for Willie Adler on Lamb of God’s European dates
The Vio-lence and ex-Machine Head guitarist will serve once more as six-string stand-in for the Richmond, VA metal stalwarts. Phil Demmel of Vio-lence has announced he’ll be hitting the road with Lamb of God for the band’s upcoming string of European shows, which kicks off this month. The...
It's Your Week. The future of comedy, from TikTok to punching up
Are we all laughing?
The FADER
Song You Need: Beyoncé brings us to her ballroom on “PURE/HONEY”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. One of the great joy's of Beyoncé's new album Renaissance is in its salutes to the past. Most referential modern pop is content to make its nods obvious, antiseptic, and mummified in the plastic shrink wrap of too much market testing. Like all the other greats before her, Beyoncé is interested in ownership, not revitalization. The litany of samples and interpolations on Renaissance, and how they work together to form a project that could only have been executed by Beyoncé, confirms her ambitions: she's not bringing herself to dance, ballroom, club, and disco – she's bringing these eras to her.
Okkervil River’s Will Sheff Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Will Sheff, frontman of Okkervil River, is set to release his debut solo album this fall. Nothing Special is out October 7 via ATO. The record, which follows his nine-album run with Okkervil River, features contributions from Cassandra Jenkins, Eric D. Johnson, Christian Lee Hutson, and more. “Estrangement Zone,” is the first single off of the album, and it is accompanied by a music video directed by Johnny North, starring Marcus Paek. “I think of the ‘Estrangement Zone’ video as a kind of magical spell the crew and I were trying to cast, Sheff said in a press release. “A parable about endings and beginnings happening simultaneously.” Find it below.
