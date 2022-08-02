New York urges crypto market crash victims to speak out

Read on cryptoslate.com
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
dailyhodl.com
New York State Fines Crypto Wing of Robinhood $30,000,000 for Allegedly Violating Consumer Protection Laws
The state of New York is levying a fine against the crypto branch of trading giant Robinhood for allegedly violating consumer protection and anti-money laundering laws. According to a new press release by New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS), an investigation into Robinhood unveiled that the company failed to maintain regulatory standards.
Warren Issues Rallying Cry to Counter Crypto’s Influence Over Banks
The proposals to regulate cryptocurrency that have been circulated so far on Capitol Hill have largely been favorable to the industry, but opposition to that approach is beginning to organize. In what is almost certainly a first step toward building a coalition in favor of tough regulation, Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin sees minor sell off after US payroll data beats expectations
The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its nonfarm payroll showing employment had increased by 528,000 in July. This was more than twice Wall Street’s expectations of a 258,000 increase. According to the figures, U.S unemployment now stands at 3.5%, beating analysts’ expectations of a 3.6% unemployment rate....
decrypt.co
Coinbase Made 'False and Misleading Statements' About Its Business, Lawsuits Allege
America’s largest crypto exchange is facing two more class action lawsuits over the losses suffered by investors in the company’s stock. Crypto exchange Coinbase has been hit with two separate class-action lawsuits on Thursday. Each allege the company made “false and misleading statements” regarding the nature of its operations.
FOXBusiness
Crypto CEO pleads guilty in $21 million fraud scheme, used investors' funds for Hawaii condo bills
A self-described "blockchain evangelist" pleaded guilty to securities fraud on Friday after he raised $21 million for an initial coin offering (ICO) through "a series of false and misleading statements," the Justice Department announced. Michael Alan Stollery, the CEO of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc., admitted to falsifying white papers...
Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player
The crypto industry is currently going through a crisis that has already crushed some major players like hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and lenders Celsius Network and Voyager Digital. After losing over $2 trillion in less than nine months, the cryptocurrency market has more or less stabilized over the past...
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
America Could Be Abandoning The US Dollar
Joe Biden's Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets allows the United States government to implement a Centralized Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) as an alternative to paper money, but what does this mean for the United States dollar and the future?
Vox
The crypto crackdown begins
It’s been a rough couple months for some people who’ve had it easy for a long time. A growing number of cryptocurrency operations may finally be facing some consequences for their alleged illegal actions. On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged 11 people behind Forsage, calling it...
AOL Corp
Hackers stole nearly $200 million from US crypto firm
Nomad, a San Francisco-based crypto firm, has lost $190 million worth of its digital currency in a series of thefts, blockchain security firm PeckShield told Reuters on Tuesday. The crypto firm said on Twitter that it was “aware of the incident” and was investigating the matter. “We are...
Why Meta executives are fleeing Silicon Valley
Increasing rivalry with TikTok and a generous remote-work policy are allowing top executives to work from further afield.
CoinTelegraph
Amid a crypto meltdown, Bytex helps 1 million GokuMarket users
Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 4, 2022 — Bytex, a Canadian headquartered centralized decentralized exchange (CeDeFi) platform, has acquired 1 million crypto users from the insolvent GokuMarket, a European centralized exchange. Following the crypto market crash, GokuMarket found itself with the stark realities of insolvency and ultimate bankruptcy. Bytex extended a...
hackernoon.com
The Terra Luna Crash is a Warning for Investors to Keep their Eyes Open
When people first start getting into investing in the crypto scene, it usually begins with BTC or ETH. And the wild rollercoaster of market prices reaching new highs and then dipping into depressing lows is both the reason some people get hooked while others swear to never touch it again. Stablecoins, however, offer investors a seemingly safe, low-risk way to.
cryptoslate.com
Pictet Group tells private banks to stay away from crypto
Amid the current market meltdown, Swiss wealth management firm Pictet Group is cautioning private banks against investing in crypto, Bloomberg News reported Aug 4. Speaking on a panel at the Bloomberg Asia Wealth Summit in Singapore, CEO of Pictet Group’s Asia wealth management arm Tee Fong Seng said:. “Crypto...
cryptoslate.com
South Korean VC firm Hashed lost more than $3 billion in LUNA collapse
Hashed CEO Simon Seojoon Kim disclosed in a Bloomberg interview that the VC firm lost more than $3 billion from its investment in LUNA after it crashed in May 2022. Hashed bought about 30 million LUNA tokens as an early investor in Terraform Labs’ $25 million venture round, conducted in January 2021. According to Kim, Hashed held on to the tokens and lost a fortune from the crash.
cryptoslate.com
Institutional bank Sygnum announces Cardano staking, community divided over institutional adoption
Zurich-based Sygnum Bank announced it had expanded its product offerings to include Cardano (ADA) staking. The firm said its clients can now securely stake ADA via its “institutional-grade banking platform to generate staking rewards.”. However, the move has split the Cardano community, with skeptics voicing concerns about institutional adoption...
cryptoslate.com
Retail investors were responsible for Bitcoin’s best run since October 2021
Retail investors are piling into Bitcoin despite continued regulation and price uncertainty, according to Barrons. Since July 13, Bitcoin has been trending upwards, growing in value by 18%. Having peaked at $24,700 on July 30, the uptrend was cut short. Nonetheless, this performance was BTC’s best run of form since...
cryptoslate.com
Voyager secures court approval to refund $270M, says it received better offers than FTX bid
Struggling crypto lender Voyager Digital has been allowed to return its customer’s $270 million deposited with Metropolitan Commercial Bank, The Wall Street Journal reported on August 4. According to the report, Judge Michael Wiles ruled that Voyager had presented a “sufficient basis” to allow its customers access to their...
