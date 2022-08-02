If you frequently download files on your Google Chrome, then it can be immensely easy to organize them by queuing them, especially if you have a slow internet connection. Today, we will see how you can queue downloads on your computer to make it more convenient to manage them. Queuing files on your computer saves you from the hassle while downloading more than one file at a time. Since Chrome doesn’t automatically queue your downloads and starts saving them all at the same time, you have to use a third-party tool or a browser add-on.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 HOURS AGO