Morrison & Foerster Promotes Howes to Co-Lead Investment Team
Morrison & Foerster has promoted Kelley Howes to partner and co-head of the investment management group after adding the other co-leader last month. Howes had been working for San Francisco-headquartered Morrison & Foerster as of counsel for about a decade and, before that, in general counsel and other counsel roles for Janus Capital Management.
Ben & Jerry Says Board Pay Frozen by Unilever in Israel Row (1)
Ben & Jerry’s says Unilever Plc froze compensation for the ice-cream brand’s independent board in retaliation after it sued its corporate parent in a dispute over sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The move was a “pressure tactic” before a mediation process that failed last week, according to...
Snap Founders Accused of Stock Scheme to Keep Perpetual Control
A pension fund sued Snap Inc. and its founders in Delaware, challenging their plan to prop up the tri-class stock structure that gives them 99.5% voting power over the company despite their minority stake. The lawsuit accuses Snap’s board of adopting charter amendments aimed at letting co-founders Evan Spiegel and...
Three Firms Guide Apollo-Led Group’s Atlas Air Worldwide Buy
Paul Weiss is advising Apollo Global Management and an Apollo-led investor group on the group’s acquisition of Atlas Air Worldwide, a global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services in an all-cash deal. Jones Day is advising the other investor group members, affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company...
Retirement Exemption Plan Is ‘Wedge’ Between Small, Big Players
Smaller businesses that manage retirement assets could be forced out of the market under a US Labor Department proposal to tighten an obscure legal exemption essential to managing those accounts in the US. Qualified asset managers, or QPAMs, shield financial firms and the retirement plans that use them from falling...
Capital One, Booz Allen Face Suits Over BlackRock 401(k) Funds
Capital One Financial Corp. , Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. , and Genworth Financial Inc. are the latest companies to face proposed class actions by workers challenging the BlackRock Inc. target date funds in their 401(k) plans. The lawsuits challenge the performance of a suite of BlackRock target date funds that...
MicroStrategy’s Saylor Drops CEO Job With Bitcoin Bet Blowing Up
MicroStrategy Inc. co-founder Michael Saylor gave up his chief executive officer title and said he’ll focus more on Bitcoin after the enterprise-software maker reported a loss of more than $1 billion related to the second-quarter plunge in the price of the cryptocurrency. Saylor, who founded the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based...
Are In-House Counsel in the Technology Industry Ready for ESG Disclosures?
The SEC’s recent climate-related disclosure proposal, if adopted, would require public companies to provide detailed reporting of their climate-related risks, emissions, and net-zero transition plans. In preparation for the final rule, this ESG Toolkit will help in-house counsel in the technology industry advise their organizations on ESG strategies, prepare...
How Innovators Can Combat Patent Infringement Using Litigation Funding
It’s critical to remember that there isn’t a “patent police” in the US government. Innovators must fend for themselves and pay the legal fees to protect their patents. Startups, universities, and similar innovators need to be aware of an increase in overlooked, but costly, infringement on their intellectual property and learn how to tap into a growing litigation funding market to help them combat this type of “efficient” patent infringement.
Coinbase’s BlackRock Pact Cements Crypto Status, Hits Shorts (1)
The crypto winter that has dogged Coinbase Global Inc. for nearly nine months might finally be showing signs of thawing. Shares of the largest US cryptocurrency exchange gained 10% on Thursday, after earlier surging as much as 44%, following its announcement that it was partnering with BlackRock Inc. to help institutional investors manage and trade Bitcoin. The rally was its third straight day of gains and set it up for a record weekly jump.
Amazon, Publishers Get Preliminary Win in E-Book Antitrust Case
Cites Amazon’s history of unilaterally imposing pricing terms. and the five largest US publishing houses should be free of antitrust litigation on behalf of e-book consumers who claim their “most favored nation"-style agreements have driven up prices across the board, a federal magistrate in Manhattan said. Magistrate Judge...
BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase in Crypto Market Expansion (2)
Coinbase is facing an SEC probe over trading of digital tokens. to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin, taking the world’s largest asset manager into a cryptocurrency market hammered by plunging prices and government investigations. Coinbase surged 15% to $92.61 at 1:20 p.m. in...
PricewaterhouseCoopers Retirees Settle Long-Running Pension Suit
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and retirees seeking higher pension benefits reached a tentative settlement to end a 16-year-old class action challenging various aspects of the company’s pension plan, according to a joint filing in the Southern District of New York. The parties asked Judge J. Paul Oetken to pause their long-running...
Wake Up Call: Duane Morris Opening New Texas Office in Ft. Worth
In today’s column, law school applications are down sharply; 225-lawyer Philadelphia firm White & Williams acquired a six-lawyer Maryland firm; Foley & Lardner said it’s moving to a new office in Salt Lake City. Leading off, Philadelphia-headquartered Duane Morris is opening an office in Fort Worth, Texas as...
