Another week of gas prices dropping in Hawaii
Gas prices dropped for all metro areas in Hawaii for a second straight week.
Kealoha Beach Park To Close For Paving
HILO, Hawaiʻi - James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed from Monday, August 8, to Friday, August 12, for repaving of the park’s roadway and parking areas. (BIVN) – Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed next week. The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks...
Malfunction Leads to Mountain View Water Outage
A system malfunction that caused a county water tank to run dry overnight Tuesday, Aug. 2, was the culprit behind a water outage in Mountain View. A Department of Water Supply tank in Mountain View went empty, causing a disruption in water service to the area. The department made adjustments to the system to restore normal operating levels and meet affected customers’ daily water needs.
Mountain View Water Outage Update
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaiʻi - Mountain View Elementary will re-open on Thursday, following a water service disruption that led to the closure of the school on Wednesday. (BIVN) – After a reported water service disruption led to the closure of Mountain View Elementary on Wednesday, officials say the system has been restored to normal operating levels and the school will re-open on Thursday.
Motorists Advised of Traffic Congestion Near Mountain View Elementary School
Update: Hawai‘i Police Department advises that the traffic congestion on Highway 11, in the area of Mountain View Elementary School, has been alleviated. Hawai‘i Police Department advises that Highway 11, in the area of Mountain View Elementary School is experiencing heavy traffic congestion due to the early release of students.
Partially-buried body discovered on Big Island
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating after a partially-buried body was uncovered on a remote side road off Highway 11, in the Kau District on the southern part of Hawaii Island. The discovery was made on Thursday, July 28, just to the south of the Hawaii...
Repaving Work Scheduled at Hilo Transfer Station
The county is notifying the public that traffic will be redirected Friday, Aug. 5, at the Hilo Transfer Station. The Department of Environmental Management reports that users of the transfer station will be directed to take an alternate route to dispose of their trash at the solid waste chutes because the Department of Public Works will be repaving the access route.
Police at the scene of collision in Honomu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department advised drivers to avoid Mamalahoa Highway in Honomu after a vehicle collision. Police said the accident that happened between the 11.5 mile marker and Honomu Road closed the highway for hours. By 10 p.m., police announced that roads were reopened. Initially, police said there was no detour but […]
Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collections Events Scheduled in August
Residents of the Big Island will have two chances in August to dispose of hazardous household waste. The county Department of Environmental Management announces that household hazardous waste collection events are scheduled for:. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in Waiākea High School parking lot B in Hilo. Enter via Po‘okela...
Geologic Forces From Iceland to Hawai‘i Inspire New Exhibit at EHCC in Hilo
An upcoming exhibit at the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center in downtown Hilo imagines Earth as a vast, diverse and dynamic living entity. “Terra Forma” showcases the work of eight artists who originate from far-flung locations: Icelandic artists Halldór Ásgeirsson, Heimir Björgúlfsson and Arngunnur Ýr; Solomon Enos, Leslie Gleim, Hamilton Kobayashi and Michelle Schwengel-Regala from Hawai‘i; and Mucyo from Rwanda. The exhibit will be on view from Aug. 6-Sept. 30, with a 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, opening.
Waimea Woman Charged Following Malama Market Pāhoa Incident
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The robbery and terroristic threatening charges follow an alleged shoplifting incident that involved the use of a "simulated firearm". (BIVN) – A Waimea woman has been charged in connection with a reported robbery in Pāhoa that took place on Monday. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen...
Earthquake shakes parts of Big Island
The Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 6 miles east-northeast of Pahala on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:46 p.m.
Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a 15-year-old has died and three others were injured following a head-on crash involving three vehicles. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Hawaii Belt Road near the 12 mile marker in Pepeekeo. Investigators determined that a Honda Civic was traveling...
Kona man wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are searching for a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation. Authorities said Drosstain Pua and a second unidentified man are suspected of breaking into a home in Ocean View on Sunday at 9 a.m. The 37-year-old homeowner told police the...
Big Island police searching for two men in connection with Ocean View attempted murder case
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are asking the public for help in finding two men wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted murder investigation out of the Ocean View area. The alleged incident occurred at a home on Bamboo Lane in Ocean View shortly after 9 a.m....
Back-To-School News on Agenda For Online Waimea Community Association Town Meeting
The 2022-23 school year is underway and the Waimea Community Association will spotlight back-to-school news during an upcoming meeting. All seven of Waimea’s public, private and public charter schools have been invited to attend the association’s online town meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Representatives of Waimea Elementary, Waimea Middle, Kanu o Ka ‘Aina, Waimea Country, Parker, Hawai’i Preparatory Academy and ʻAlo Kēhau o ka ʻAina Mauna, a satellite emersion school of Ke Kula o Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu Iki, will provide an overview of the school year ahead, including COVID-19 safety protocols and academic and extracurricular programming.
15-Year-Old Boy Dies Following 3-Car Crash in Pepe‘ekeō
A 15-year-old boy is dead following a three-car crash on Māmalahoa Highway in Pepe‘ekeō Monday evening. The collision was reported at 6:09 p.m. When Hawai‘i police arrived on scene, the found the teen, later identified as Zion Hao-Kallio, of Ocean View, unresponsive. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.
Record 74 Student-Athletes Earn Division 2 Athletics Directors Association Academic Honors
More than 70 Vulcan student-athletes have been honored for their academic prowess by the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association. The association recently announced the 2021-22 recipients of its Academic Achievement awards, and a record 74 University of Hawai‘i at Hilo student-athletes earned recognition. In its 15th year, the program...
Police: Hawaii Island couple wanted for questioning in connection with assault
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Puna couple wanted for questioning in connection with an assault. Authorities are looking for Harley Jane Kanani Gonsalves, 32, also known as Harley Parks, and Jaewin Boyd Gonsalves, 39, following an assault that happened in March at Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau.
