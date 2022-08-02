ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

bigislandvideonews.com

Kealoha Beach Park To Close For Paving

HILO, Hawaiʻi - James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed from Monday, August 8, to Friday, August 12, for repaving of the park’s roadway and parking areas. (BIVN) – Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed next week. The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Malfunction Leads to Mountain View Water Outage

A system malfunction that caused a county water tank to run dry overnight Tuesday, Aug. 2, was the culprit behind a water outage in Mountain View. A Department of Water Supply tank in Mountain View went empty, causing a disruption in water service to the area. The department made adjustments to the system to restore normal operating levels and meet affected customers’ daily water needs.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Mountain View Water Outage Update

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaiʻi - Mountain View Elementary will re-open on Thursday, following a water service disruption that led to the closure of the school on Wednesday. (BIVN) – After a reported water service disruption led to the closure of Mountain View Elementary on Wednesday, officials say the system has been restored to normal operating levels and the school will re-open on Thursday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
County
Hawaii County, HI
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Partially-buried body discovered on Big Island

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating after a partially-buried body was uncovered on a remote side road off Highway 11, in the Kau District on the southern part of Hawaii Island. The discovery was made on Thursday, July 28, just to the south of the Hawaii...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Repaving Work Scheduled at Hilo Transfer Station

The county is notifying the public that traffic will be redirected Friday, Aug. 5, at the Hilo Transfer Station. The Department of Environmental Management reports that users of the transfer station will be directed to take an alternate route to dispose of their trash at the solid waste chutes because the Department of Public Works will be repaving the access route.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Police at the scene of collision in Honomu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department advised drivers to avoid Mamalahoa Highway in Honomu after a vehicle collision. Police said the accident that happened between the 11.5 mile marker and Honomu Road closed the highway for hours. By 10 p.m., police announced that roads were reopened. Initially, police said there was no detour but […]
HONOMU, HI
Person
North West
bigislandnow.com

Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collections Events Scheduled in August

Residents of the Big Island will have two chances in August to dispose of hazardous household waste. The county Department of Environmental Management announces that household hazardous waste collection events are scheduled for:. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in Waiākea High School parking lot B in Hilo. Enter via Po‘okela...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Geologic Forces From Iceland to Hawai‘i Inspire New Exhibit at EHCC in Hilo

An upcoming exhibit at the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center in downtown Hilo imagines Earth as a vast, diverse and dynamic living entity. “Terra Forma” showcases the work of eight artists who originate from far-flung locations: Icelandic artists Halldór Ásgeirsson, Heimir Björgúlfsson and Arngunnur Ýr; Solomon Enos, Leslie Gleim, Hamilton Kobayashi and Michelle Schwengel-Regala from Hawai‘i; and Mucyo from Rwanda. The exhibit will be on view from Aug. 6-Sept. 30, with a 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, opening.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Waimea Woman Charged Following Malama Market Pāhoa Incident

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The robbery and terroristic threatening charges follow an alleged shoplifting incident that involved the use of a "simulated firearm". (BIVN) – A Waimea woman has been charged in connection with a reported robbery in Pāhoa that took place on Monday. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen...
PAHOA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a 15-year-old has died and three others were injured following a head-on crash involving three vehicles. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Hawaii Belt Road near the 12 mile marker in Pepeekeo. Investigators determined that a Honda Civic was traveling...
PEPEEKEO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kona man wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are searching for a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation. Authorities said Drosstain Pua and a second unidentified man are suspected of breaking into a home in Ocean View on Sunday at 9 a.m. The 37-year-old homeowner told police the...
OCEAN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

Back-To-School News on Agenda For Online Waimea Community Association Town Meeting

The 2022-23 school year is underway and the Waimea Community Association will spotlight back-to-school news during an upcoming meeting. All seven of Waimea’s public, private and public charter schools have been invited to attend the association’s online town meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Representatives of Waimea Elementary, Waimea Middle, Kanu o Ka ‘Aina, Waimea Country, Parker, Hawai’i Preparatory Academy and ʻAlo Kēhau o ka ʻAina Mauna, a satellite emersion school of Ke Kula o Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu Iki, will provide an overview of the school year ahead, including COVID-19 safety protocols and academic and extracurricular programming.
WAIMEA, HI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
bigislandnow.com

15-Year-Old Boy Dies Following 3-Car Crash in Pepe‘ekeō

A 15-year-old boy is dead following a three-car crash on Māmalahoa Highway in Pepe‘ekeō Monday evening. The collision was reported at 6:09 p.m. When Hawai‘i police arrived on scene, the found the teen, later identified as Zion Hao-Kallio, of Ocean View, unresponsive. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.
OCEAN VIEW, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island couple wanted for questioning in connection with assault

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Puna couple wanted for questioning in connection with an assault. Authorities are looking for Harley Jane Kanani Gonsalves, 32, also known as Harley Parks, and Jaewin Boyd Gonsalves, 39, following an assault that happened in March at Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

