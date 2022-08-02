ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns

TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Rain Garden To Be Built in Jo Allyn Lowe Park

Jo Allyn Lowe Park, located at 2600 Southeast Price Road, is known for its flocks of geese but now it will be known for its newest attraction – a Rain Garden. A rain garden is a place that lies below the surface and acts as a collector of rainwater as it runs off a higher level to help with erosion issues.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Traffic Alert

State troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle injury CMV collision on OK-11 at County Road 2307. Troopers are stating that they expect OK-11 will be closed for an unknown amount of time between the Ramona shortcut known as County Road 2300 and OK-123. State Highway 11 is closed on both the east and west bound sides and there are no alternate routes at this time.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tanker rolls over on Highway 11 in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are working to get a tanker truck upright after it rolled over on State Highway 11 in north Tulsa Thursday afternoon. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the accident happened in the southbound lanes, and caused the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 244 to close. TFD...
TULSA, OK
kgou.org

Oil company agrees to $850k settlement for 2016 Oklahoma earthquake damages

Residents around Pawnee and Cushing are one step closer to winning a class-action settlement involving earthquake damage. The lawsuit was filed following two 2016 earthquakes — one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude ever recorded. The wastewater disposal well operator Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed...
CUSHING, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey City Council Approves Change to Cemetery Markers

An on-going discussion by the Dewey City Council about the height and style of cemetery markers was resolved at Monday’s night meeting when the Council approved a return to the original regulations that cemetery markers be level with the ground rather than upright. For several decades now, the cemetery...
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme

The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

PSO Announces Grant Winners

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) announced their grant-funding for 21 FFA chapters across Oklahoma. The chapters will share $40,000 in American Electric Power Foundation FFA STEM After-School Grants for projects that reflect a strong alignment between PSO, the AEP Foundation and STEM-related fields of study. Grants have been awarded...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire destroys midtown Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters say a midtown Tulsa home was likely destroyed after an early morning fire Tuesday. The fire started in the basement of an older home near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue before 3 a.m. Tulsa firefighters said when they arrived to the home, the...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Free Fair Coming Up

The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner and the schedule of events has been released for the event, which is set for the third weekend in September at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Following entry day on Wednesday, September 14th, the event opens to the public on Thursday...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Schools Moves to YELLOW Alert for COVID

Bartlesville Public School district has increased their COVID alert level to YELLOW. It had been green since the end of school but a recent rise in COVID cases in our area led the district to take a cautionary approach to the upcoming school year. At YELLOW level, N95 or surgical...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

