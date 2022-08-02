Read on bartlesvilleradio.com
Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns
TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Rain Garden To Be Built in Jo Allyn Lowe Park
Jo Allyn Lowe Park, located at 2600 Southeast Price Road, is known for its flocks of geese but now it will be known for its newest attraction – a Rain Garden. A rain garden is a place that lies below the surface and acts as a collector of rainwater as it runs off a higher level to help with erosion issues.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Traffic Alert
State troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle injury CMV collision on OK-11 at County Road 2307. Troopers are stating that they expect OK-11 will be closed for an unknown amount of time between the Ramona shortcut known as County Road 2300 and OK-123. State Highway 11 is closed on both the east and west bound sides and there are no alternate routes at this time.
Tulsa residents concerned as city flushes hydrant for weeks
TULSA, Okla. — At the intersection of East 2nd Street and South 80th East Avenue, near Admiral and Memorial, there is no shortage of water. It is quite the sight to see for people driving through. “People are out here washing clothes in it,” said Lakeisha Carrol. Jim...
kosu.org
Illegal and hazardous septic systems lead to emergency order from Department of Environmental Quality
Shann installed at least 70 illegal, unpermitted aerobic septic systems in Payne County and Noble County, for which he has been fined $31,500 so far. The DEQ deemed 15 of those systems an imminent threat to human health and issued the emergency order to revoke Shann’s license immediately. “They...
News On 6
10 Years Later: Creek County Recovers After Wild Fire Destroys Thousands Of Acres
It's been ten years since a huge wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and burned thousands of acres in Creek County. In 2012, a massive wildfire burned through 60,000 acres of land in Creek County, and even today evidence still remains of what happened, hundreds of dead trees that were burned in the wildfire dot the landscape.
Tanker rolls over on Highway 11 in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are working to get a tanker truck upright after it rolled over on State Highway 11 in north Tulsa Thursday afternoon. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the accident happened in the southbound lanes, and caused the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 244 to close. TFD...
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
kgou.org
Oil company agrees to $850k settlement for 2016 Oklahoma earthquake damages
Residents around Pawnee and Cushing are one step closer to winning a class-action settlement involving earthquake damage. The lawsuit was filed following two 2016 earthquakes — one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude ever recorded. The wastewater disposal well operator Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed...
Creek County residents concerned about new RV park near superfund site
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — People who live in Creek County say they are concerned after a new RV park opened in Bristow, across the street from a superfund site under investigation by the EPA. The park is near the Turner Turnpike exit and Route 66. Some people are staying...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey City Council Approves Change to Cemetery Markers
An on-going discussion by the Dewey City Council about the height and style of cemetery markers was resolved at Monday’s night meeting when the Council approved a return to the original regulations that cemetery markers be level with the ground rather than upright. For several decades now, the cemetery...
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. “The earthquake...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme
The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
bartlesvilleradio.com
PSO Announces Grant Winners
Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) announced their grant-funding for 21 FFA chapters across Oklahoma. The chapters will share $40,000 in American Electric Power Foundation FFA STEM After-School Grants for projects that reflect a strong alignment between PSO, the AEP Foundation and STEM-related fields of study. Grants have been awarded...
Fire destroys midtown Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters say a midtown Tulsa home was likely destroyed after an early morning fire Tuesday. The fire started in the basement of an older home near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue before 3 a.m. Tulsa firefighters said when they arrived to the home, the...
EMSACare Enrollment Begins For Tulsa Area Residents
EMSAcare is now holding open enrollment for all Tulsa residents. EMSA said this program is important because it makes sure in a time of need, people are thinking about their health and not how much an EMSA ride will cost. EMSAcare enrollment opens again Monday for anyone in the covered...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Free Fair Coming Up
The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner and the schedule of events has been released for the event, which is set for the third weekend in September at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Following entry day on Wednesday, September 14th, the event opens to the public on Thursday...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Schools Moves to YELLOW Alert for COVID
Bartlesville Public School district has increased their COVID alert level to YELLOW. It had been green since the end of school but a recent rise in COVID cases in our area led the district to take a cautionary approach to the upcoming school year. At YELLOW level, N95 or surgical...
New Tulsa turnpike nears completion after two years of construction
TULSA, Okla. — After nearly two years of actual construction work, but more than half of a century of land acquisitions, a new turnpike in west Tulsa will open within the next month. The Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa that will primarily run through the Berryhill community is set...
