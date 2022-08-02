Read on talentrecap.com
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Beyoncé seemingly references elevator incident with Jay-Z, Solange in new album ‘Renaissance’
As Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated new album "Renaissance" was released, some tracks seemingly addressed her husband Jay-Z’s cheating scandal and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange. The "Break My Soul" singer, 40, whose 16-track album was reportedly leaked two days early, got candid in her seventh studio...
AOL Corp
Kelis Says She Wasn’t Told About Beyoncé Lifting Her Song on ‘Renaissance’: ‘It’s Not a Collab, It’s Theft’
Kelis is calling out Beyoncé and The Neptunes for allegedly failing to seek permission to include an interpolation of one of her hits on Bey’s upcoming new album Renaissance, out tonight. The new song “Energy” on Renaissance features elements reminiscent of her 2003 smash “Milkshake,” written by The...
NME
Ariana Grande fires back at fan asking her to “remember that you’re a singer”
Ariana Grande has responded to a fan that seemed to take aim at her entrepreneurial endeavours, assuring them that despite an uptick in content related to her R.E.M. Beauty brand, she’s “never felt like more of a singer”. While promoting the line on TikTok this week, one...
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”
Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez goes out for dinner in Los Angeles
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez are great friends! The pair were recently captured walking out of Catch Steak LA, a contemporary steakhouse restaurant. For the outing, the tv host kept his look casual and rocked a pair of pants, a velvel t-shirt, and black...
Future Taps ‘P-Valley’ Star Shannon Thornton For “Love You Better” Music Video
Future has issued the latest visual from his album I NEVER LIKED YOU for the song “LOVE YOU BETTER.” In the video, he enlists P-Valley star Shannon Thornton as the leading lady. In the Nathan Scherrer-executive produced cinematic project, Future watches in grief as his romantic interest, played by the actress, is glowing in love with another person.
hypebeast.com
Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More
Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
People
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme enjoy an evening walk in Capri without Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s honeymoon trip came to an end, since, according to the Daily Mail, Ben had to return to California to continue filming his next film project, Batman. Instead of going back to California, JLo left Paris but then continued her trip in Italy....
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video
Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Drake has rescheduled his reunion concert with the Young Money group one week after testing positive for COVID-19. The rapper said in an Instagram post on Thursday that the Toronto show, part of his Road to OVO Fest Tour, will now be played on Saturday. "Negative...
Elite Daily
TikTok Thinks Ariana Grande's New Lip Oil Paid Tribute To Mac Miller
Ariana Grande has slipped so many references to Mac Miller into her music over the years and TikTok thinks Grande still has Miller on her mind. This time, instead of honoring his memory in song lyrics, fans are convinced Grande’s r.e.m. beauty holds more than one nod to the rapper who died of a tragic overdose in 2018. Those who adored the couple, yours truly included, have combed through Grande’s songs searching for any sign of Miller, so it’s not shocking that they’ve unleashed their detective skills on Grande’s beauty brand. What is a bit surprising is that one of these fan theories actually holds up under scrutiny.
