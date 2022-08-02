Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO