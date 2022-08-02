ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama

Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Vibe

Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
hypebeast.com

Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More

Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video

Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour

In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
UPI News

Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Drake has rescheduled his reunion concert with the Young Money group one week after testing positive for COVID-19. The rapper said in an Instagram post on Thursday that the Toronto show, part of his Road to OVO Fest Tour, will now be played on Saturday. "Negative...
Elite Daily

TikTok Thinks Ariana Grande's New Lip Oil Paid Tribute To Mac Miller

Ariana Grande has slipped so many references to Mac Miller into her music over the years and TikTok thinks Grande still has Miller on her mind. This time, instead of honoring his memory in song lyrics, fans are convinced Grande’s r.e.m. beauty holds more than one nod to the rapper who died of a tragic overdose in 2018. Those who adored the couple, yours truly included, have combed through Grande’s songs searching for any sign of Miller, so it’s not shocking that they’ve unleashed their detective skills on Grande’s beauty brand. What is a bit surprising is that one of these fan theories actually holds up under scrutiny.
