Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Shooting Death Investigation in Central ParkNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
gsu.edu
Owen (M.Ed. ’16, Ed.S. ’17) Creates Professional Development Marketplace for Educators
Teachers and administrators are often required to complete professional development and training to refine and improve their skills as educators. But the process of finding the right learning opportunities for the right teachers can be daunting and time-consuming. “It can be hard to ascertain the quality of some professional development...
gsu.edu
Georgia State Faculty Earn Designation as Regents’ Professors, Reflecting Excellence in Academics, Research, Scholarship and Creativity
ATLANTA—The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) has appointed and reappointed a group of seven outstanding faculty at Georgia State University with the designation of Regents’ Professor, the highest professorial rank within the state’s system of public colleges and universities. Regents’ professorships are...
Rent and high enrollment rate have Georgia college students scrambling to find housing
ATLANTA — As school nears return, metro Atlanta college students are finding it difficult to find housing. “People are scrambling, trying to find roommates, trying to sublease an apartment,” Georgia State University student Jaurius Williams said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Thousands of...
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Atlanta Daily World
This Week In Black History August 3-9, 2022
Whitney Houston, one of the greatest singers of the past 50 years, was born Aug. 9. 1928—The Atlanta Daily World begins publication as the first Black daily newspaper in modern times. It was founded by William A. Scott III. Amazingly, the first Black daily newspaper in history—the New Orleans Tribune—was founded one year before the end of slavery in 1864.
wtvy.com
Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Atlanta businessman Charles Loudermilk dies at 95
ATLANTA — Charles Loudermilk, an Atlanta businessman who is credited with helping turn Atlanta into the economic engine it is today, has died at 95, his family announced. Loudermilk was the founder of Atlanta-based Aaron’s, a furniture and electronics rental business chain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Race Massacre anniversary events planned
Historic markers, a one-act play, community discussions and tours are being planned for the September anniversary of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, in which at least 25 African Americans were hunted down and lynched by a mob of white men and boys over a four-day spree. A grassroots coalition is working to restore the killings and their legacy to public memory, and activists are seeking participation from the public in staging events around the date, the Associated Press reports.
lonelyplanet.com
A stadium from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta now lies in ruin
Eerie images have revealed the crumbling remains of an abandoned American football stadium that hosted field hockey during the 1996 Olympics. The shots show disintegrating concrete stands overlooking an overgrown football field filled with dandelions and other weeds. Other pictures show the bowels of the stadium that have suffered at...
Clayton News Daily
New Morrow High opens for 2022-23 school year
MORROW — The new $96 million Morrow High School has officially opened for the 2022-23 school year. Community members, school district and county officials gathered Thursday to officially cut the ribbon to the new facility. Work began on the 344,727 square-foot building in January 2020. The three story facility...
msm.edu
Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, Honored by Cobb/NMA Health Institute with Lifetime Achievement Award
Award presented at 2022 National Medical Association Convention and Scientific Assembly in Atlanta. ATLANTA – August 2, 2022 – The W. Montague Cobb/National Medical Association (NMA) Health Institute unanimously selected Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG, as the 2022 recipient of the W. Montague Cobb Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented to Dr. Montgomery Rice on July 30, 2022, during the Opening Honors and Awards event at the National Medical Association Convention and Scientific Assembly at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia teen uses dance to cope with vision-altering autoimmune disorder
Atlanta - Kimora Barker feels like she was born to dance. "Speaking through it, that's that I like to do I like to speak through my dancing," Barker says. "It helps me not only express things, but, yeah, it helps a lot." It's helping the Morrow. 16-year-old cope with a...
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia vs. Oregon: ESPN assigns broadcasting crew for Atlanta season opener, per report
Georgia and Oregon will kick off the season in Atlanta, and now there’s a report of which broadcasting crew will call the game. The news comes from sports media Twitter account Fake Rudy Martzke, who reported that Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on the call for ESPN. The game is set 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This game will be the Bulldogs’ third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
fox5atlanta.com
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
thechampionnewspaper.com
New senior center opens in Lithonia
DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
Talking With Tami
The Country Club Of The South, My Experience
Hey guys wanted to share my experience yesterday that was super fun. Yesterday afternoon I was invited out to lunch with a friend where he plays golf. I’ve been in Atlanta since 2005 and with my line of work, I’ve been to lots of golfing charity events on magnificent golf courses and to many country clubs but I have never been to The Country Club of the South located in Johns Creek.
