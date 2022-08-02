Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire

Read on www.doniphanherald.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Scottsbluff residents prepare to escape wildfire Thursday night
SCOTTSBLUFF - Firefighters battled a large grass fire that destroyed outbuildings near Scottsbluff Thursday night. Departments from Scotts Bluff Rural, Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Kiowa, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Bayard, Bridgeport, Torrington and Alliance responded to the blaze on West Overland at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Star-Herald reports...
Wildfire in western Nebraska has burned over 15,000 acres, 30% controlled
GERING, Neb. — A wildfire in western Nebraska has burned over 15,000 acres. Emergency crews have controlled about 30% of the flames and hope forecast rain helps in their fight. The Carter Canyon fire started as two separate fires over the weekend in the town of Gering. Many people...
South Dakota firefighters help with Wyoming wildfire
Crews continue fighting a wildfire burning in the Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming.
Fire near Gering has burned 15,000 acres; Nebraska National Guard deployed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As a fire southwest of Gering continues to burn, the Nebraska Army National Guard has been activated to help. With approval from Gov. Pete Ricketts, six personnel with a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket were activated Sunday. Then on Monday evening, the guard deployed...
Officials: Carter Canyon fire 85 percent contained
GERING, Neb. -- Officials released an update Wednesday on the fire near Gering that was caused by a lightning strike Saturday afternoon. Incident Commander Nate Flowers said that while the fire is growing closer to full containment, fire officials are waiting on multi-mission aircraft surveillance to confirm that. Flowers said...
Nebraska National Guard works to combat Carter Canyon fire
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s with his crew in...
Evacuation Underway as Out of Control Wildfire Engulfs 13,000 Acres in Montana
Elmo Fire in Montana, which is out of control, prompts evacuations. The Elmo Fire, which is thought to have consumed close to 13,000 acres, is said to have begun on Friday near the village of Elmo. Elmo Fire. North of Highway 28, the fire spread from grass to trees after...
Special season is called a success after eight elk are killed in western Nebraska
Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin is calling Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season a success after the harvest of eight of the animals. Five bulls and three cows were killed during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
Severe Thunderstorm for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m. for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties. At 3:55 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wildcat Hills Campground to near Oliver Reservoir, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated.
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Public areas in Nebraska Panhandle close due to wildfires
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters battling wildfires. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, and Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of Platte River Basin Environments, are closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
Flood Communications purchases KIMB-FM radio in Kimball, Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb., Aug. 2, 2022 – Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced Tuesday it has acquired Kimball radio station KIMB-FM. “We are excited to become a closer part of the Kimball community and be a resource to listeners and...
Scotts Bluff County children warn dad about kitten theft happening in driveway
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Police were called out or an attempted theft of kittens. The reporting party advised to police that his 6 and 12 year old sons told their father that their kittens were being put in a woman’s van. This woman was identified as 70-year-old Catherine...
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair appearance
Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair.
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
Lady A cancels Nebraska State Fair concert
Lady A has canceled its Request Line Tour, including a Sept. 3 concert at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The country group Thursday announced it has ended its tour because of singer/guitarist Charles Kelley’s struggle with substance abuse. “We’re proud to say Charles has embarked on a...
