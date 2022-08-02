ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gering, NE

Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire

By MAUNETTE LOEKS Scottsbluff Star-Herald
doniphanherald.com
 3 days ago
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff residents prepare to escape wildfire Thursday night

SCOTTSBLUFF - Firefighters battled a large grass fire that destroyed outbuildings near Scottsbluff Thursday night. Departments from Scotts Bluff Rural, Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Kiowa, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Bayard, Bridgeport, Torrington and Alliance responded to the blaze on West Overland at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Star-Herald reports...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
KETV.com

Wildfire in western Nebraska has burned over 15,000 acres, 30% controlled

GERING, Neb. — A wildfire in western Nebraska has burned over 15,000 acres. Emergency crews have controlled about 30% of the flames and hope forecast rain helps in their fight. The Carter Canyon fire started as two separate fires over the weekend in the town of Gering. Many people...
klkntv.com

Fire near Gering has burned 15,000 acres; Nebraska National Guard deployed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As a fire southwest of Gering continues to burn, the Nebraska Army National Guard has been activated to help. With approval from Gov. Pete Ricketts, six personnel with a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket were activated Sunday. Then on Monday evening, the guard deployed...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials: Carter Canyon fire 85 percent contained

GERING, Neb. -- Officials released an update Wednesday on the fire near Gering that was caused by a lightning strike Saturday afternoon. Incident Commander Nate Flowers said that while the fire is growing closer to full containment, fire officials are waiting on multi-mission aircraft surveillance to confirm that. Flowers said...
GERING, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska National Guard works to combat Carter Canyon fire

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s with his crew in...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
klkntv.com

Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
STROMSBURG, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe Thunderstorm for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m. for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties. At 3:55 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wildcat Hills Campground to near Oliver Reservoir, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Public areas in Nebraska Panhandle close due to wildfires

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters battling wildfires. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, and Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of Platte River Basin Environments, are closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
News Channel Nebraska

Flood Communications purchases KIMB-FM radio in Kimball, Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb., Aug. 2, 2022 – Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced Tuesday it has acquired Kimball radio station KIMB-FM. “We are excited to become a closer part of the Kimball community and be a resource to listeners and...
KIMBALL, NE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
LAUREL, NE
Kearney Hub

Lady A cancels Nebraska State Fair concert

Lady A has canceled its Request Line Tour, including a Sept. 3 concert at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The country group Thursday announced it has ended its tour because of singer/guitarist Charles Kelley’s struggle with substance abuse. “We’re proud to say Charles has embarked on a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

