With little prospect of relief, Iowa drought spreads at critical time for corn, soybeans
With temperatures pushing close to 100 degrees this week, Steve Rehder says what's on many farmers' minds: "We need rain." Rehder and other farmers in northwest Iowa, southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska are experiencing extreme drought, catching just a few tenths of an inch in sporadic storms through July and early August.
Line transect surveys help habitat management practices: Patrick Tate
South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Park habitat staff are constantly trying to improve our practices to manage land more effectively for the benefit of wildlife and recreational users. One way we can evaluate our best management practices for a highly diverse landscape is by conducting a line transect...
South Dakota's first West Nile virus cases of 2022 reported in Spink, Minnehaha counties
South Dakota's first two human West Nile virus cases of the year have been reported in Spink and Minnehaha counties, according to a news release from the state health department. Since 2002, 2,681 human cases and 47 human deaths have been reported in South Dakota. A moderate season of around...
White House approves South Dakota Presidential Disaster Declaration for June storms
South Dakota will receive more help from the federal government after severe weather wreaked havoc across six counties in June. The Biden Administration approved South Dakota's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration on Tuesday, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist counties impacted by a severe storm that brought a tornado, straight-line winds, flooding and hail between June 11-14, according to a White House press release.
Landowners in 7 more South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions
A back-and-forth exchange of court filings between Summit Carbon Solutions and South Dakota landowners seems to be in high gear. Landowners in eight counties have now filed against the Iowa-based carbon dioxide pipeline company. They're represented by Brian Jorde, an attorney with Domina Law Group in Omaha, Neb. A group...
