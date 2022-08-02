ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
farmforum.net

Line transect surveys help habitat management practices: Patrick Tate

South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Park habitat staff are constantly trying to improve our practices to manage land more effectively for the benefit of wildlife and recreational users. One way we can evaluate our best management practices for a highly diverse landscape is by conducting a line transect...
SCIENCE
farmforum.net

White House approves South Dakota Presidential Disaster Declaration for June storms

South Dakota will receive more help from the federal government after severe weather wreaked havoc across six counties in June. The Biden Administration approved South Dakota's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration on Tuesday, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist counties impacted by a severe storm that brought a tornado, straight-line winds, flooding and hail between June 11-14, according to a White House press release.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Community Policy