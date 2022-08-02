Read on 960weli.iheart.com
Journal Inquirer
Pancake breakfast, creative cocktails featured
EAST HARTFORD - Hillstown Grange will hold a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Aug. 14, at the grange, 617 Hills St. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., breakfast will be served until 11 a.m. The menu includes sausage, coffee, tea, and juice. The August special is pumpkin pancakes. The cost is $5, $3 for children younger than 14.
fox61.com
Hartford's 'Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival' held August 6
The event will feature live music and all the best food and flavors of the Caribbean! The event will be held at Riverfront Plaza.
NBC Connecticut
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
iheart.com
Winnie’s Road Trips: Hartford, Connecticut (Video)
Ride along with Winnie on a trip packed with spa treatments, dining, shopping and, of course – ice cream!. Our girl hit the road again, this time on a solo trip to Hartford, Connecticut. She only got as far as Framingham when she realized gas was going to be...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury restaurants preparing to stay cool during heat wave
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Restaurants in the Brass City are preparing to keep their outdoor diners cool. While the patio at D’Amelio’s has all the shade you could need, it doesn’t have fans or a misting system in place. When it’s hot, they do more rounds...
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut's Sunflower Festival is in full bloom: What you need to know
The Sunflower Festival at The Farm in Woodbury is now open, making it one of the several sunflower viewing and picking opportunities around the state. Some of the sunflowers part of The Farm’s annual display can take over 110 days to raise from a seed to a flower, The Farm notes. Find out where to view sunflowers in Connecticut this summer.
New Britain Herald
Rockwell Park Summer Festival returning after two-year hiatus with record number of vendors, fun activities for entire family
BRISTOL – The Rockwell Park Summer Festival will have a record number of vendors and fun activities for the whole family according to event organizers. The Rockwell Park Summer Festival, sponsored by the West End Association, will return to Aug. 20 to Rockwell Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the 10th year the festival has been held, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will feature more than 100 vendors, live music, a pie eating contest, a kids' zone full of activities and much more.
Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
Eyewitness News
Momma bear and two cubs rescued from storm drain
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. The bear family could not find its way out and neighbors heard the bears crying. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a...
Journal Inquirer
Truck driver opens a pizza place
VERNON — After a five-year hiatus from the restaurant business, Pedro Rojas returned in 2020, opening Family’s Pizza and Grinders on Hartford Turnpike. “I used to work for people for 12 years in a restaurant in Cromwell,” Rojas said. “It got boring.”
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
Eyewitness News
People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The beach has been packed all day Wednesday. But first, Eyewitness News stopped by the Brownstown Quarry in Portland. “It’s really fun, you can do whatever you want. There are a lot of options. And there’s a lot of people that you can meet too,” said Sophia Badolato of New Britain.
97th annual Enfield Italian Festival returns Friday
ENFIELD — It would appear that nothing can deter members of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society from celebrating the values of their Italian ancestors who came as immigrants to this country to work in Thompsonville’s Bigelow Mills. Although the society’s traditional annual festival with food and entertainment...
Cruisin’ on Main ready to return
MANCHESTER — The annual Cruisin’ on Main Street car show returns on Sunday, closing off part of Downtown Main Street to host a day of vintage vehicles, food, and live music. Clubs and organizations will show off dragsters, stock cars, and a monster truck, along with classic cars...
NBC Connecticut
Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022
New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
sheltonherald.com
WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Hartford has a brand-new food truck park, thanks to an entrepreneurial local couple that saw a vacant parking lot and envisioned a vibrant community space there. Quan and Rebeca Quach recently opened WestSide Square, a food...
We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington
I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford, Connecticut home multiple times in 1 week
The bear went through the stuff in their kitchen, rummaged through the refrigerator in their garage, and broke a screen door several times in one week.
Bristol Press
Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: West Hartford bear in a home, cat eats corn, dog birthday party
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson has more on an alert for dangerous heat and humidity later this week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Back-to-school health guidance revealed by DPH this morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. Public health officials unveiled their back-to-school guidance for the 2022-2023 academic year. 3...
