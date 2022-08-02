Read on www.makeuseof.com
makeuseof.com
How to Use Your Amazon Echo Away From Home
Some of us are so used to having an Amazon Echo around that the prospect of being without it for a few weeks on vacation brings up visions of a difficult trip. Taking your Echo on vacation can seem daunting at first. But we’ll give you the precise steps you need to set up and start using your Echo like you would at home.
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak suggests it could beat the Apple Watch 8
Samsung’s second big launch of 2022 is just around the corner, with the company holding an event on August 10 at which we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line – and those watches are shaping up to be real highlights of the show.
NFL・
The best smartphones of 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
CNET
Free TV Over an Antenna: How to Get on Board With the Upgrade
There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS・
laptopmag.com
Samsung Unpacked 2022 August event: Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more expected
The second Samsung Unpacked 2022 event is coming August 10, 2022 and it's shaping up to be another big one with Samsung tipping new foldables, wearables, and earbuds. While it doesn't identify them by name, we are expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, a new pair of Galaxy Buds, and possibly more. If you are a big Samsung fan, you can even place a reservation now and get a $200 credit to use at Samsung's online store.
Phone Arena
Press renders of the Motorola Edge 2022 potentially leaked
While most Motorola fans have set their sights on the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro (which were set to launch in China on August 2nd, but the event has since been canceled), there are a couple of other smartphones from the company down the line which have drawn our attention.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Begins Rolling Out the One UI 5 Beta With Android 13
Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 5 beta ahead of its upcoming Unpacked event to registered users with Galaxy S22 devices. The update contains Android 13 along with all of Samsung's own enhancements to its One UI custom skin. The rollout has begun in Germany initially, with more locations (including the US and more European countries) and devices expected to follow.
makeuseof.com
Is Cloud Gaming Ready to Go Mainstream?
Cloud gaming presents a different gaming model than traditional consoles, furthering its mainstream appeal. Developments and partnerships in the industry offer the potential for cloud gaming to become a much more popular model in the future. Is it time for cloud gaming to go mainstream? You may find that as...
makeuseof.com
How to Format Text in Google Forms
With Google Forms, you can enhance your form's usability through various text formatting options. You can bold, italicize, and underline your text, along with changing the font and text size. You can also add links, numbered lists, and bullet points. In this guide, we're going to show you everything you...
makeuseof.com
Silicone vs. Foam Ear Tips: Does It Matter Which Ear Tip You Use?
Comfort is a big part of the listening experience. Your earphones or wireless earbuds might sound amazing, but if they're not comfortable or keep falling out, you have to bear with unnecessary inconvenience and interruptions. Silicone is the default choice of material manufacturers use when making ear tips for your...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Reader Mode in Google Chrome and Firefox
Some websites are full of ads, graphics, videos, banners, and other superfluous clutter. We can only wish some website designers went to greater efforts to declutter the pages on their sites. Luckily, we don’t have to rely on web designers to strip off webpage clutter thanks to reader mode features in browsers.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
As great as T-Mobile has been doing in the mobile 5G field these last couple of years, winning basically all the speed and availability titles possible and constantly extending its lead over the competition, it looks like the "Un-carrier's" 5G Home Internet network is starting to get even more attention with unexpectedly rapid growth and killer deals.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Edge Clarity Boost In Windows
Microsoft Edge's Clarity Boost feature is designed to enhance playing games on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on Edge. The feature helps enhance the graphical fidelity of the game stream, but not only is it exclusively on Edge, but it comes disabled by default. If you want to give it...
Apple forced to ‘delay’ major update for one of its most popular gadgets, insider claims
APPLE has announced an unfortunate shakeup to the company's software release schedule. The release of iPadOS 16 has been delayed, meaning Apple will have a rare disjointed release of new iPhone and iPad software. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June was a parade of new hardware and software wrapped in...
Samsung teases a new Galaxy Watch that’ll take on Garmin
Ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event taking place on August 10, Samsung’s executive vice president has teased Galaxy Watches for people with a “passion for the outdoors” and who want to “work towards the best version of themselves.”. While it’s not clear if these statements are...
makeuseof.com
How to Count Non-Blank Cells in Google Sheets
It might seem a bit pointless initially, but knowing the exact number of cells filled with data can be extremely useful if you use Google Sheets for your spreadsheets. The techniques explained in this article are most commonly used to count the number of populated cells in a specific range. This is particularly useful for people working with large spreadsheets that need to get an idea of the span and scope of their data.
makeuseof.com
Libby vs. OverDrive: What Are the Differences?
Libraries are a wonderful asset to every community. Books transport you to different worlds, and being able to explore multiple worlds for free is so valuable at any age. If your local library is tech-savvy enough, it may have an app you can use on mobile if you're a member. But other apps, like Libby, can help you get even more use out of your local library.
