8/2/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Another TWO-TIME Winner!

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady
After a lengthy investigation, the NFL cracked down Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady and the Dolphins held “impermissible communications” in 2019 despite the superstar quarterback being with the New England Patriots and continuing his partnership with Bill Belichick. Belichick was asked about Brady’s relationship with the Dolphins as the Patriots […] The post Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins Cut Veteran Player After Failed Physical
On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins released a veteran defensive player following a failed physical. According to a statement from the team, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler has been released. The team made the announcement earlier this afternoon. "We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler," the team said. The...
‘The punishment is inadequate and disheartening’: Brian Flores fires back at NFL’s ruling on Stephen Ross, Dolphins
The NFL shockingly brought the hammer down on the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, announcing punishment for the franchise’s alleged tampering. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was suspended by the league through October 17, 2022, while the franchise was also stripped of two future draft picks, including a 2023 first rounder. Former head coach Brian Flores was […] The post ‘The punishment is inadequate and disheartening’: Brian Flores fires back at NFL’s ruling on Stephen Ross, Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player
The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Disband the Miami Dolphins
That may sound harsh, but as the saying goes “the punishment fits the crime.” The Miami Dolphins deserve to be disbanded after Tuesday’s report that the franchise tampered with then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Investigator Mary Jo White was hired to look into allegations of tanking by the...
Here's Brian Flores' statement after NFL penalizes Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were punished by the NFL on Tuesday for their findings during the investigation into claims made by former head coach Brian Flores regarding tampering. The team was docked two draft picks, the owner was fined $1.5 million and suspended and the vice chairman was fined $500,000 and suspended as well.
AthlonSports.com
Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical
The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
Tom Brady won’t play in Buccaneers' preseason opener vs. Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were recently stripped of a pair of draft picks for tampering with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton when both were under contract with different organizations. Brady, who turned 45 Wednesday, will soon see the Dolphins, but he...
NBC Sports
How Belichick reacted to Tom Brady, Dolphins tampering questions
On Wednesday morning, Bill Belichick spoke with the media before the seventh day of the New England Patriots' training camp. Belichick is known for his short, to-the-point answers during press conferences, so it was no surprise that he was tight-lipped when questioned about the recent news about the NFL investigation into the Miami Dolphins.
Tua Tagovailoa Addresses Dolphins’ Interest in Tom Brady
The NFL’s investigation into alleged tampering revealed Miami tried to court the seven-time Super Bowl champion on more than one occasion.
‘Nothing to do with us’: Todd Bowles reacts to Dolphins’ punishment for tampering with Tom Brady
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was reprimanded by the NFL on Tuesday as he was handed a $1.5 million fine and one-year suspension for tampering with Tom Brady and former Saints coach Sean Payton. The Dolphins also lost a first and third-round pick as a result of the investigation. On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles reacted to the news around his QB.
Mike McDaniel gets brutally honest on impact of Dolphins’ Tom Brady pursuit on Tua Tagovailoa
There was once a time when “Tom Brady to the Miami Dolphins” was a popular train of thought. During the start of the offseason, it was revealed that the former Patriots quarterback wanted to join his former AFC East rivals. These talks were reignited in 2021, after Brady had joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's Day in Orange
The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout sported the orange "practice MVP" jersey during Wednesday's practice
A timeline of events in the Miami Dolphins’ tampering scandal
After six months of investigating claims of violating the integrity of the game, the NFL concluded that the Dolphins were engaged in an egregious violation of tampering rules. These “impermissible communications” involved star quarterback Tom Brady and Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton and spanned three years.
Dolphins rookie WR Erik Ezukanma emerges as ‘dark horse’ with strong start in training camp
When Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel thinks about the transition wide receivers have to make from college to the NFL, he considers the nuances. He will see a wideout who is supposed to line up off the line of scrimmage overemphasize and set up 4 yards away and be reminded of how long the acclimation period can be in the pros.
FOX Sports
NFL strips Dolphins 2023 first-round pick after confirmed tampering | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Miami Dolphins were stripped of their 2023 first-round pick and fined $1.5M after the NFL confirmed owner Stephen Ross was in contact with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and then New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton. Allegations surfaced when Brian Flores sued the NFL in February of 2022. Joy Taylor determines if the Dolphins punishment sends a stern message throughout the NFL.
Report: Miami Dolphins sign punter Sterling Hofrichter to deal
The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday morning that they have signed punter Sterling Hofrichter and released punter Tommy Heatherly. Heatherly had been competing with veteran Thomas Morstead for the Dolphins’ starting punter job, but it seems like he is now out of the race. Hofrichter played his college ball...
Yardbarker
NFL World Reacts To The Dolphins News
Yes, the Miami Dolphins did dodge a bullet when the NFL found out that they did not intentionally lose games in hopes of getting a better draft position. That allegation stemmed from former head coach Brian Flores but has been proven to be false. However, the Dolphins got caught tampering...
NFL comes down on hard on Stephen Ross and Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are feeling the gavel of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the league handed out its punishments following the Brian Flores allegations. Brian Flores leveled several allegations at the Miami Dolphins and specifically owner Stephen Ross after he was fired in January. Today, the NFL’s investigation into the matter came to an end with big consequences.
