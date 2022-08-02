Selena Quintanilla’s estate announces Moonchild Mixes, a collection of unreleased music

Read on www.thefader.com
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
Hear the pulsating first single from Selena Quintanilla's upcoming posthumous album
Fans of Selena Quintanilla can now enjoy a new version of one of her earlier recordings ahead of the release of her upcoming posthumous album. The late Tejano singer's "Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti" has been remixed as the first single from her forthcoming record Moonchild Mixes. This marks the third version of the track, which was recorded in 1987, to be released. Written by Ricky Vela, who was an original member of the star's group Selena y Los Dinos, the song is produced by her brother, A.B. Quintanilla.
Posthumous Selena Album Features Songs the Tejano Star Recorded From the Ages 13 to 16
After three decades, since the death of Tejano star Selena Quintanilla, the artist’s family, along with Warner Music Latina, is releasing a collection of songs by the singer, Moonchild Mixes, out on Aug. 26. The album features three new variations of previously released tracks and 10 never-before-heard songs and...
Listen to Selena’s posthumous new single “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti”
It’s been 27 years since we tragically lost Selena, but fans can finally hear her voice again in a new song, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti.”. The track, which dropped at midnight, serves as the first taste of Selena’s just-announced posthumous album MOONCHILD Mixes. The upcoming record is filled with songs she recorded between the ages of 13 and 16.
