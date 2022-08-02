ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Selena Quintanilla’s estate announces Moonchild Mixes, a collection of unreleased music

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix

Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Hear the pulsating first single from Selena Quintanilla's upcoming posthumous album

Fans of Selena Quintanilla can now enjoy a new version of one of her earlier recordings ahead of the release of her upcoming posthumous album. The late Tejano singer's "Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti" has been remixed as the first single from her forthcoming record Moonchild Mixes. This marks the third version of the track, which was recorded in 1987, to be released. Written by Ricky Vela, who was an original member of the star's group Selena y Los Dinos, the song is produced by her brother, A.B. Quintanilla.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Quintanilla
Person
A.b. Quintanilla
Person
Yolanda Saldívar
Person
Selena
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died

The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world.   There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music#Computers#Tejano#Selena Y Los Dinos#Abc News
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Details Complicated Relationship with Her Mother in New Book

Jennette McCurdy was sitting in her booster seat when she learned she was cast in iCarly. The actress describes the moment she got the news in her upcoming autobiography I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she transports readers to the cramped backseat of her mother's Ford Windstar. At the time, she was 14 years old and her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died of cancer in 2013, was asking for an extension on their phone bill.
CELEBRITIES
jambroadcasting.com

Listen to Selena’s posthumous new single “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti”

It’s been 27 years since we tragically lost Selena, but fans can finally hear her voice again in a new song, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti.”. The track, which dropped at midnight, serves as the first taste of Selena’s just-announced posthumous album MOONCHILD Mixes. The upcoming record is filled with songs she recorded between the ages of 13 and 16.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video

Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Beyoncé's new album, ‘Renaissance,’ leaks less than two days before its release

You won’t break Beyoncé's soul. But someone apparently broke the embargo on her new album. According to Variety — and Twitter — the singer’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” appears to have leaked online approximately 36 hours prior to its scheduled release. On social media, the Beyhive has been buzzing about the breach and urging people to resist the temptation to spread and listen to the record before Queen Bey intended.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hunkier Then Ever: Ben Affleck Shows Off Buff Arms — See The Photos

Ben Affleck has that newlywed glow! The actor arrived on set of his untitled Nike film in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 2, looking renewed following his whirlwind European honeymoon with wife Jennifer Lopez. As seen in photos, Affleck showcased his buff arms in a grey t-shirt representing his hometown of Boston while rocking a laid back pair of jeans and a black backpack. While arriving to the movie shoot, the handsome hunk puffed on a cigarette and clutched a can of Dr. Pepper.PHOTOS: 'EXHAUSTED' BEN AFFLECK'S 'FULL-ON MELTDOWN' BEFORE WEDDING WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ CAUGHT ON CAMERAThe Argo star's Parisian...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy