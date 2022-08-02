Selena Quintanilla’s estate announces Moonchild Mixes, a collection of unreleased music

Fans of Selena Quintanilla can now enjoy a new version of one of her earlier recordings ahead of the release of her upcoming posthumous album. The late Tejano singer's "Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti" has been remixed as the first single from her forthcoming record Moonchild Mixes. This marks the third version of the track, which was recorded in 1987, to be released. Written by Ricky Vela, who was an original member of the star's group Selena y Los Dinos, the song is produced by her brother, A.B. Quintanilla.

