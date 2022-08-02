Unclaimed veterans buried with dignity, thanks to veterans group in Berks

Read on www.pottsmerc.com
Mercury
Cheri, Phyrillas honored for volunteer service to Greek Orthodox Church
Two parishioners of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Reading, Berks County, were recently recognized for a lifetime of service to their church at the 2022 St. Photios Awards Banquet in Pittsburgh. Marian Cheri and Tony Phyrillas were among 58 church volunteers from 31 different parishes across Pennsylvania,...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
chronicle-express.com
Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania
Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
abc27.com
We Salute You: Rebecca Ann Trimmer
(WHTM) — Tuesday’s military hero, Rebecca Ann Trimmer, served as a nurse in the Army Air Corps from 1939 to 1942 at Olmsted Air Force Base in Middletown. She passed away in April 1942. We salute her and thank her for her service.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
Mercury
Three Chester County women to be honored by March of Dimes
WEST CHESTER — The March of Dimes is revealing the most remarkable women impacting business, health and public service in Chester County. All three women will be honored at the 33rd annual Chester County Salute to Women of Achievement Dinner being held on Oct. 12, at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern.
72 years after his death, Korean War soldier ID’d as central Pa. native
After 72 years and four previous burials, the remains of Pfc. Donald Born are coming home to a final resting place. The Department of Defense confirmed this week that a set of previously-unidentified remains from an American soldier who died during the Korean War have been confirmed to be those of Born, a central Pennsylvania native.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. police department swears in mini horse to its force
A borough in Lancaster County was looking to improve its police-community relations and swore in a new police officer to carry out that mission — a 330-pound miniature horse. On Aug. 2, Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department as a “community relations specialist.”. Quarryville Mayor...
Mercury
Tower Health’s commitment to the community (opinion)
We have a health care history to be proud of here in Reading. Reading Hospital, founded by a handful of physicians and business leaders more than 150 years ago, is today among the Top 50 best hospitals in America, according to Healthgrades, and was once again ranked #8 in the state by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital’s emergency department sees more patients than any other hospital in the commonwealth, our HealthPlex is a leading surgical facility, and we deliver more than 3,500 babies each year.
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area facing surge of strays
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg area is struggling to keep up with a surge in stray animals. It is taking in far more animals than it is adopting out, and it is asking for help. “These past few months have been extremely difficult.” executive director Amy Kaunas said. Dealing with […]
Mercury
Pottstown-area churches schedule worship services, special events
POTTSTOWN — Zion’s welcomes all to in-person worship at 10:15 am on Aug. 7, which is the 9th Sunday after Pentecost. Rev. Austin Chinault, Zion’s United Church of Christ, Hanover and Chestnut Streets, will have a message titled “Come, Let us Reason.” The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be shared this week. Sunday School for youth and adults is suspended until September. For those who wish to worship virtually, you are welcome to join us LIVE or later on Zion’s Facebook Page later at www.facebook.com/zionsucc.
Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
Mercury
Chester County to take part in Overdose Awareness Day with ‘Night of Light’
WEST CHESTER — As part of Chester County’s commitment to tackle the opioid epidemic, the county’s Department of Drug & Alcohol Services announces participation in International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On this day, the county will join communities around the world in encouraging residents,...
qhubonews.com
ANNVILLE BUSINESS OWNER ANTHONY HOWELLS
ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
WGAL
Removal of large tree in Harrisburg is about halfway done
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday was day three of the removal of a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg. The roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets, and city leaders said it was impacting power lines. About 25 homes lost power on Monday and Tuesday because...
Mercury
Chester County launches Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign
WEST CHESTER — With the outdoor activity season in full swing and as children get ready to return to school, Chester County has launched a safety awareness campaign to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe — and drivers aware. The Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign offers tips and rules...
abc27.com
New solar installation planned for Cumberland County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could soon have a new solar installation, and it comes with a twist. Texas-based energy called Gen-On, which mostly works with oil, is behind the project. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the...
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Mercury
Phoenixville community turns out for National Night Out
PHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Police Department pulled out all the stops Tuesday for its annual National Night Out on Franklin Avenue in Phoenixville. Food, fun, first responders, a helicopter rescue demonstration and divers’ demonstration were just some of the highlights enjoyed by area residents. National Night Out is...
Mercury
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
