Craft the perfect charcuterie board in Grapevine
"We specialize in grazing tables and boards so everything from charcuterie cones that feed one to massive 20 feet long tables that feed 200."
Dallas Observer
Steaks, Chocolate, Hatch Chiles and Onion Rings Lead Foodie Finds this Weekend
Aug. 4 - Sept. 4. DFW Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday, Aug. 4. This monthlong "week" is a great way to enjoy prixe-fix menus at local restaurants while also supporting two nonprofits. Visit the full list of restaurants, then pick a lunch, dinner or brunch. Make a reservation through the site. When you go, just be sure to tell them you're there for restaurant week so they give you that menu and offer. For a sample of what's on offer, check out Al Biernat's Restaurant Week menu; lunch includes a choice of soup or Caesar salad and either chicken piccata, a wagyu cheeseburger or Atlantic salmon over couscous for $29.
WFAA
Watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market
There’s nothing like a juicy, sweet watermelon on a hot summer day and here in north Texas we have been getting plenty of those. So, let the seed spitting begin –Tomorrow is watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market. For all the mouthwatering details, go to DallasFarmersMarket.org.
Dallas’ The Salty Donut: Where you can get ‘a really freakin good donut’
Who doesn't love coffee and donuts? This iconic breakfast pairing has been fueling America for years and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.
This is the Mega-Mansion You’ve Always Dreamed of in Ferris, Texas
When people say “Everything’s bigger in Texas”, I’m pretty sure they are referring to this jaw-dropping house and property in Ferris, Texas. Located just about 20 minutes south of Dallas is the small town with one of the most incredible properties in the great state of Texas. Not only is the home and property gigantic but it’s also beautiful, although it should be with an asking price of $14,000,000.
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
You & Your Besties Can Stay At This 'Instagrammable' Neon Airbnb In Dallas For Cheap
If you have been on the hunt for a place to lodge for a vacation with your besties, this Texas stay might be what you've been looking for. Just outside of downtown Dallas is this radiant two-bedroom destination on Airbnb, and the interior is decked out in vibrant colors from floor to ceiling.
dmagazine.com
Two Tims, One Cave
Hey, party people, D Magazine’s “Best of Big D” party is Thursday at The Factory in Deep Ellum. Get your party tickets here. I hopped on with FOX 4’s Tim Ryan this morning to talk about crotch blowouts (read: where to get your jeans fixed) and Italian swear words (read: where to eat ice cream). Tim is one of my favorite Tims. I’ve mixed it up with him in the wild just a little bit. He’s a super approachable guy. And on the air, he is unflappable. Have a watch to see what I mean:
papercitymag.com
Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started
The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant
In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
fox4news.com
Best places to swim in the Dallas-area
DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
WFAA
Veritex Community Bank “Good Deeds” Spotlight: Dallas Pets Alive
In today's Veritex Community Bank "Good Deeds" Spotlight, we're featuring a non-profit whose mission is to save the lives of healthy and treatable pets that are at great risk of euthanasia in north Texas. To donate or volunteer, go to DallasPetsAlive.org.
Where to Find Gooey, Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Mac and Cheese
My family has a love-hate relationship with mac and cheese. It’s by far the most requested food by our picky eaters, who would willingly eat it morning, noon and night if we didn’t care about nutritional value. But as any parent can attest, the more you pressure your kid to expand their food palate, the more they dig in their heels.
Dallas Observer
Review: Odelay Preaches Tex-Mex to The Masses
Let's start this off by clarifying what Odelay isn't. Odelay is not an authentic Mexican restaurant. There are no chapulines (might we suggest El Oaxaqueño) or birria (might we suggest Maskara's) or carnitas (might we suggest Las Almas Rotas). Odelay is also not an attempt at elevated Latin fine dining in the vein of Javier's, any Mi Cocina location, or Dallas' latest entrant to the space, The Mexican. Instead, Odelay is classic Tex-Mex that most of us know and love, but handled with a little more style than simply slathering chili con carne over a plate and calling it a day.
flashbackdallas.com
The Fountain: “A Resort for Gentlemen” — ca. 1911
This postcard (which has a 1911 postmark) shows The Fountain, a well-appointed drinking establishment (not lacking in ceiling fans). The caption reads:. Meet me at the Fountain, a Resort for Gentlemen, 1518 Main Street, Dallas, Texas. John H. Senchal, Propr. Don’t fail to see the Greatest Fair on Earth at...
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
365traveler.com
29 AWESOME & FREE THINGS TO DO IN DALLAS, TEXAS
The Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. As such, it’s not surprising that there are many free things to do in Dallas. From diving into the city’s vibrant art scene to catching one of Texas’ beautiful sunsets, Dallas has it all – and yes, everything on this list is free!
Report says these are the best burger joints in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, burgers are one of the staples of not only Texas but American cuisine as well and if you're not grilling to stay out of the heat then you're in luck.
