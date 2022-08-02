ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WL City Council votes to vacate portion of Cherry Lane

By ALEX HADDON Summer Journalist
 3 days ago
From left to right: Peter Bunder, Eric Burns, James Blanco and David Sanders sit in front of a visual of the projected Cherry Lane rerouting. Alex Haddon | Summer Journalist

The West Lafayette City Council approved an ordinance Monday night to vacate a portion of Cherry Lane to reroute the road for a new golf clubhouse.

The new road will be donated to the city for public use, representatives of the Purdue Research Foundation said at the meeting.

The reroute will begin by the Spurgeon Training Center, continue through the upper parking lot and reconnect just before Edgemont Avenue.

A roundabout will be built at the entrance to the golf courses. A tunnel will be added underneath Cherry Lane so that pedestrians and golf carts can safely cross.

Council member Larry Leverenz said Cherry Lane has limited bike trails. It is a mile and a half long, stretching from Northwestern Avenue to U.S. 231.

Purdue Research Foundation representatives said they have several plans to integrate safer bike trails into the reconstructed Cherry Lane. One possible plan includes a bike path on the side of Cherry Lane for its entire length. Another would construct a bike path that crosses Cherry Lane four times in order to integrate it with the surrounding trails.

Construction is set to begin in 2026.

The new clubhouse is a result of a $20 million donation announced earlier this year — the largest single cash gift benefiting a facility in the history of Purdue Athletics, the Exponent reported in February.

The new clubhouse will adopt the name of the current one at the golf complex: The Pete Dye Clubhouse.

The new clubhouse will be an elevated building that provides picturesque views of the surrounding facilities and two golf courses at the complex. It will feature a number of amenities, including locker rooms, a restaurant and a dining space to host various social events.

Dye was a world renowned golf course architect who designed over 100 courses in his lifetime, 20 of which can be found in Indiana, and two of which can be found on Purdue’s campus.

Dye was instrumental in transforming what was formerly known as the Purdue North Course into what would become Kampen in 1998 with the opening of the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex. When Purdue received funding for the renovation of the South Course in 2015, Dye once again played a major role in envisioning hole layouts and their overall playability.

The donation was a result of the generosity of Purdue alumni Samuel Allen and his wife, Marsha Allen. Samuel Allen played on the Purdue golf team in the early 70s, and was a major donor in the 2015 renovation of the South Course along with Jim Ackerman, hence its current name: The Ackerman-Allen Course.

